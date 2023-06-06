Momentum in volleyball is everything, and the Cumberland Valley boys team experienced both sides Tuesday in a PIAA Class 3A opener against William Tennent.

In the second set, the Panthers rolled out a 13-3 run and led the Eagles 24-14. CV head coach Terry Ranck called a timeout.

“That’s part of volleyball,” Ranck said. “Sometimes it’s a word. Sometimes it’s a phrase. But a reset is always good. You could kind of see them in each others’ ear, bickering a little bit and just demanding a little bit more.”

A 6-0 CV run following the timeout sliced the deficit. Tennent took the game, 25-20, but the surge reinvigorated the host Eagles, who won Game 3 (25-21) and Game 4 (25-18) to add to their 25-21 first-set win and sink the Panthers 3-1 at the Dome.

CV (19-0) heads to Saturday’s quarterfinals opposite Emmaus, a 3-0 winner over Delaware Valley, at a site and time to be determined. The Eagles will make their first quarterfinal appearance since 2018.

“We weren’t playing the best we could,” CV senior Thomas Smith said. “We won that first set, still not playing well. And then we kind of got in our own heads in the second. And then once we snapped out of it, like you saw in the fourth set, it was just smooth sailing from there.”

CV restored the momentum in the fourth game, but it came after some resistance in the third. The Panthers (14-6) launched an 8-2 lead and maintained their advantage through the 17th point.

The Eagles chipped into the deficit with three and four-point spurts, evening the score at 18, 19 and 20. CV cleared the hurdle at 21-20 on a Tennent error, snatching its first advantage of the set, and rode out a 4-0 run for the triumph.

“We knew we needed the momentum, and once we get the momentum, we can just play,” Smith said. “It was great. We kept knocking on the door so many times, and then finally we got a couple breaks. Once we got that run, once we got that lead, we just kind of took off.”

Smith was a force behind the service line, authoring CV’s 6-0 run at the end of the second game and the 4-0 run to close out the third. The senior paired the serving acumen with 48 assists, which set up 18 and 15 kills each for teammates Andrew Duncan and Brennen Levis.

Sophomore Bryson Walsh bagged seven kills off the CV bench and provided sparks in the third and fourth sets that helped the Eagles overcome the Panthers. Tyler Quinn kept a fountain of points alive with 32 digs, and Smith and Jax Unterbrink recorded three blocks apiece.

“That’s really what we needed, was just energy,” Walsh said. “That’s what was slowing us down and keeping us where we were on the court. And once we started getting those points and those big kills, it just all came together and we started flowing as a team again.”

The Eagles credited much of the second-set slump to self-inflicted wounds. CV misfired on numerous kill attempts and the Eagles failed to control Tennent’s swings at the net, as some balls fell among a host of players.

“I just gotta stay out of my own head, and that goes for everyone else on the court,” Walsh said. “The more errors we make against teams like that, that’s where they’re gonna shine against us, and it happened tonight.”

Then one timeout changed the course.

“It’s one-and-done from here on out,” Ranck said, “and it’s tough to play under those circumstances as a high school kid. I’m just looking forward to seeing what they can get out of it. It’s on them. We’ve put the work in, and it just depends on what you see out here, and where they can keep it together and make the plays that are necessary.”

