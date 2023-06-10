SHILLINGTON — Cumberland Valley senior Andrew Duncan turned his tassel and received his diploma with 708 of his fellow Eagles Saturday morning at Hershey’s Giant Center, turning the page to another chapter of his life.

Ten hours later, with 18 of his CV boys volleyball teammates, Duncan helped author another new chapter, one in the Eagle record books.

Fifteen years after reaching their last state semifinal, the Eagles earned themselves another trip, sweeping Emmaus Saturday in PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School. The Eagles won by scores of 25-17, 35-33 and 25-20, and Duncan and Brennen Levis combined for 30 kills to set the tone offensively.

The Eagles face District 11 champion Parkland in Tuesday’s semifinal at a site and time to be determined. The Trojans blanked District 1 champion Upper Dublin 3-0 earlier Saturday.

“It’s crazy. I almost can’t believe it,” Levis said. “Since 2008, I mean that’s 15 years. It’s come this far. It’s wonderful.”

The Eagles (20-0) dug deep for some late second-set momentum. Levis uplifted the Eagles in the vital second set, banking kills at the 33rd and 35th points. Meanwhile, Duncan set the foundation in Game 1 with five kills.

“My mindset during graduation was, ‘Let's win this game,’” Duncan said. “It’s all I could think about.”

The Hornets (19-4) disturbed the Eagles' mentality, flipping a proverbial switch after a sluggish first game.

CV and Emmaus commenced in a tug-of-war through the first 17 points of the second set until a 4-0 service run from Levis created some separation at 21-17. The Eagles pulled within a point of victory at 24-22, but back-to-back tallies from the Hornets extended the game.

Nine ties followed, alluding to a 33-33 draw. Sandwiched between Levis’ two determining points was a fault on the Hornet side of the net.

“Just to get the ball,” Levis said of what coursed through his mind. “You got to play everything that’s close, because if you don’t, they might win. We had to be on our defense. We had to get tips. We just had to be on our A-game.”

Attrition set in to start the third, with neither team building a lead beyond three points. CV evened the score at 17, and similar to the second game, replenished its belief with a 4-0 run that was punctuated by a Duncan ace.

The Hornets could muster all of three points following the tear, and the Eagles clinched the match with two blocks and an Emmaus service error.

“It's all in your breathing, deep breaths,” Duncan said. “Make sure you're calm and confident all the way through, and think about the last game because you want to keep that momentum going. In the huddle, (head coach Terry Ranck) was giving us confidence. He said the other team was demoralized after that, because obviously, you go all that way and then you just lose that set. So hearing that from coach gave us a lot of confidence.”

The confidence is mutual. Ranck didn’t leave his seat on the bench during the second-set madness and trusted his Eagles to escape the Hornet threat.

“They just don't require a whole lot,” Ranck said. “Maybe some small adjustments, not a lot of changes, though. And they're doing what I'm asking them to do. We're playing defense the way we are. We're touching a lot of balls blocking wise, so it helps a lot. But Thomas (Smith) and them, they run the show, and they’ve got everybody in line. They've bought in.”

Smith orchestrated much of the CV attack with 44 assists, and Tyler Quinn covered defensively with 23 digs. Duncan and Levis’ feast of kills was complemented by nine from Trey Edmonds and four from Avery Reynolds.

