Carlisle's boys volleyball team has been playing tight matches against good teams despite falling short of that big upset.

The Herd dropped two five-set matches that featured final game scores of 15-13. They've competed to a point where one point here or there was the difference between winning and losing.

Thursday, the Thundering Herd put it together and swept State College with game scores of 25-22, 25-20, and 25-20 at Gene Evans Gymnasium.

“With us, we played much better tonight, and I think it started with confidence," said Herd hitter Dominic Kole. “We got the lead in the first game and felt comfortable with the way we were playing. We have had our nights where things didn’t go our way, but tonight it felt good.”

The Herd also took advantage of State College's miscues, particularly in the service department. The Lions missed unofficially 16 serves, including six in a row in game two.

The Lions jumped out to a 4-3 lead in game one, only to watch the Herd take a 7-4 lead with Luke Fischer serving. State College responded to tie the game at 20 and take a 21-20 lead. Carlisle answered with a kill by Jacob Heckman and a finish by Cohan Bailey to win the first game 25-22.

Kole took over in game two with a variety of hits off sets from AJ Parrillo. The Herd also got key contributions from Wyatt Colestock and Heckman, and big blocks from the combination of Fischer and Hayden McNew. The ability of the Herd to get up on the blocks neutralized the Lions' size.

“We were just terrible on service receiving and our serves tonight,” said Lion coach Larry Campbell. “We are young, and our youth got exposed tonight. We start two freshmen, two sophomores, two juniors and two seniors, but our youth showed tonight. Offensively, we didn’t play that bad, but you can’t give away points like we did tonight.”

The Herd maintained a two-to-three-point lead, until the Lions cut it to 17-16 and 18-17 on hits by Jett True and Kadin Karacky. The Herd used a service run by Parrillo and two big hits by Kole to take a 24-18 lead before Kole put the game away for the Herd.

“We were up 2-0 and just said to each other, 'Play loose and stay confident,'” said Kole.

Carlisle jumped out to a 4-1 lead in game three, and the Lions cut it to 5-3. That was as close as the Lions would get in the final game. The Herd stretched leads to 11-6 and 18-12 and led 24-17. The Lions hung in there and cut it to 24-20 before Colestock put the game away.

“We did a nice job of recycling tonight, keeping balls alive to give us another chance,” said Herd coach Drew Kalbach. “I never know which team will show up for us. I wasn’t too confident coming into tonight after practice. Dominic has really showed some leadership abilities in getting guys to forget the previous play and focus on the next one.”

The Herd travels to Chambersburg on Monday.

