The difference between one last home match and home-court advantage in the District 3 boys volleyball postseason hung in the balance, and Carlisle’s Dominic Kole was willing to sacrifice anything.

Through the first one and a half sets of Wednesday’s match against Altoona, the visiting Mountain Lions tested the Herd at the net, blocking powerful Carlisle swings or watching them sail out of play.

At the midpoint of Game 2, the trend changed. In the midst of a volley, and with one hit left for Carlisle, a second bump projected toward the Gene Evans Gymnasium bleachers, sending Kole in a scramble to get the ball. Diving head-first into the front row of seats, Kole launched a last prayer over his head where it rainbowed just over the net and fell in front of a host of Mountain Lions.

It was one of several highlight-reel plays for the Herd junior Wednesday, as he and his teammates adjusted to the stalwart Altoona defense and swept the Mountain Lions with scores of 26-24, 25-21 and 25-22. Kole led Carlisle with 14 kills.

“When the competition is there, you kind of play up to it,” Kole said. "This one was very important for us. It was senior night and our last home game, maybe. So we're all kind of amped up. We were ready to play and ready to sacrifice.”

The first sense of stabilization came in the first set after the Herd called a timeout, trailing 22-19. Carlisle (10-6) and Altoona traded points following the pause before the Herd spun a 6-1 service run and completed the first-set comeback.

In the run, Carlisle collected the final five points which included a Kole ace, a Jacob Heckman kill and a Luke Fischer tip. The Herd had five players reach at least four kills across the match.

“I think that's what makes this team really fun is that (Kole is the go-to guy), and at the same time, we have plenty of other options that can put the ball down so he doesn't have to wear that go-to guy pressure,” Carlisle head coach Drew Kalbach said. “Does he tend to be our hot hand? Sure. But that doesn't mean other guys aren't capable. And if anything, it puts a lot of the attention on him and frees our other guys up to do what they do.”

The first-set comeback fostered a confidence in the Herd in the second and third sets, and Carlisle led the majority of the way in both games.

Altoona did exercise reserves in the second set when Garrett Baumgartner authored a 4-0 service run to tie the game at 20. But back-to-back kills from Kole and Altoona errors guided Carlisle to a 5-1 spree and a consecutive victory.

“I think there were two things early on that you could see where we were at a disadvantage and that was controlling the net and ball control,” Kalbach said. “And just overall we were not controlling the game. You put those two things together, and yeah, that's a lot to clean up in your game. But the guys did a really nice job bouncing back there and regaining control.”

Altoona scribed a similar drive in the third set, enough to even grab two-point leads at 13-11 and 15-13. A 4-0 run service run from Carlisle's Dylan Bonner at 18-15 shifted the momentum, and the Herd never relinquished the advantage.

“We really just wanted to play with confidence,” Kole said. “Confidence was our biggest thing at the beginning. And once we played confidently, it was a whole different team.”

Carlisle entered Wednesday’s match seeded ninth in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings, one spot away from securing home-court advantage in the playoffs. The win also completed the Herd’s second-half redemption tour, as they knocked off State College, Central Dauphin and Altoona after falling in the teams’ first regular-season meetings.

“That says a lot about this team. It says a lot about the progress they've made,” Kalbach said. “But it also says a lot about their confidence. We’ve said all along, ‘We want to be the team at the end of the year that no one wants to see.’ And I think we're really close to that.”

