DALLASTOWN — The Carlisle boys volleyball coaching staff often cites the word “ubuntu” with the Herd.

A philosophy recited in Africa, ubuntu includes the essential human virtues; compassion and humanity.

In Tuesday’s District 3 Class 3A opener against Dallastown, Carlisle put the word to practice. The Herd played for each other, building early momentum, picking each other up when the Wildcats punched back and regrouped as one to surge to a 3-0 sweep by scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-21 at Dallastown Area High School.

Head coach Drew Kalbach believed Carlisle’s opening-round triumph to be the first playoff win in program history. The Herd were making their second straight postseason appearance after last reaching the tournament in 2008.

“I think you had six guys at any given time out there, and they were motivated by the same goal and that was to win this match,” Kalbach said. “And when you get six guys aligned like that, it's a special thing to see.”

The product of the alignment was a bulk of players contributing in all facets. If it wasn’t one player burying a kill, it was someone laying out for a dig, setting up a perfectly placed assist or delivering an ace.

All played a role in Carlisle (11-6) constructing a 20-13 lead in the first game. The early momentum came with some pullback from the Wildcats through a 9-1 run, but the Herd put away the first set with a pair of Dominic Kole kills and a Dallastown error.

The Wildcats’ late frenzy transitioned to the second set, with the hosts jumping to a 7-5 advantage. But that was before Carlisle rattled off 10 of the next 15 points.

“We know there's no other option,” Carlisle sophomore Luke Fischer said. “We're in it as far as leaving everything we got out on the court. We didn't want to let anything go without giving all we had.”

Dallastown (11-6) sliced the second-set deficit to one at 22-21 with the help of Carlisle service errors. Momentum quickly shifted back to the Herd side of the net, as a 4-0 run, punctuated by a Dylan Bonner ace, secured Game 2.

“That second game, it was back-and-forth there early,” Kalbach said. “I think our guys, they're starting to get the mental aspect of the game — that we have an opportunity to go 2-0 or we have an opportunity to be 1-1 — and it's a totally different match depending on the outcome of that second game. And these guys are starting to grasp, starting to realize what it feels like to be up 2-0 in a match.”

Kole fueled the Herd offense with 18 kills while Wyatt Colestock amassed 10 and Jacob Heckman banked seven. AJ Parrillo had his hand on 23 assists and Fischer led the team with three aces.

Two of Fischer’s three aces came in the third set and broke a 16-16 tie. He delivered them back-to-back, and Carlisle cruised to runs of 5-2 and 4-3 to complete the sweep.

“We've been playing with each other since freshman year,” Colestock said, “and I think we just have that bond with hanging out outside of school, at practices in school, and we're just friends off and on the court. I think that makes a really special bond and that brings us together on the court.”

Tuesday’s victory advances Carlisle to a Friday quarterfinal opposite top-seeded Cumberland Valley, presenting the Herd another chance to channel their ubuntu.

“It's a special feeling,” Fischer said. “We've been working hard for it and playing for each other the whole way. It’s special. We can do something with it.”

In 2A action

Northern 3, Hershey 0: The Polar Bears swept Hershey in a 2A opener Tuesday by scores of 25-21, 25-16 and 25-19. Jake Eby paced Northern with 11 kills, Jese Brubaker and Wyatt Brown gathered 13 digs, and Josh Hoffner distributed 26 assists. The Polar Bears visit York Suburban in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

