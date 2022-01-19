Bulldog memories, family focus: After nine seasons, Cara Rhone steps down as head coach of Big Spring girls volleyball

On the ride back from every visiting sporting event, as the bus pulls into the high school parking lot, Big Spring teams stand up and sing the school’s alma mater together.

From 1993 to 1997, Cara Rhone took part in that tradition as a member of the Big Spring girls basketball, track and field, and volleyball teams. From 2013 to 2021, as head coach of the Bulldog girls volleyball program, Rhone relived those same moments she grew so fond of 16 years prior.

It’s one of the many memories she’ll miss.

After nine seasons at the helm of the Big Spring volleyball program, Rhone submitted her letter of resignation Dec. 6, 2021. She’ll pivot into a volunteer coaching role, which was approved by the school board Jan. 10.

Big Spring is in the early stages of searching for a new skipper.

"Leading up to our [end of the year] banquet is when I started to have the emotions," Rhone said of retiring. "Saying to my husband, 'Are you sure I need to retire? How about this one more year?' But I knew I was just trying to be funny and was just trying not to think about me having to walk away. But I feel comfortable with where I have taken the program and where it can and will continue to grow."

Taking the reins of the program she grew up in — after one year as the junior varsity head coach in 2012 — Rhone was excited for what she could bring to the position. She carried the prior experience of Big Spring volleyball and had competed in a women’s volleyball league after graduating college.

The wear and tear of being a three-sport athlete — including four years of basketball at Waynesburg College — took its toll and presented labrum problems in her shoulder, forcing Rhone to step away from athletics.

Coaching granted her an avenue to give back to the sport she loved.

“We ended up going like 1-18 my first year, and I thought, ‘Oh boy, what did I get myself into?’” Rhone said with a laugh. “But I knew that I started to build things that I wanted to put in place. So, you have to take those small steps to be able to meet the end goal — show respect on the court, respect to represent Big Spring, just building a family within the team.”

And build the Bulldogs did — in more ways than one.

After a shaky second season under Rhone's direction, the Bulldogs began to show their bark in year three, compiling an overall 87-82 record and punching its ticket to the District 3 postseason on six occasions. In Rhone's final season, the Bulldogs went 9-10 and fell to York Suburban 3-0 in the first round of the district Class 3A playoffs.

Big Spring slammed its way into the postseason picture across six of the last seven seasons.

“The friendships and the family that I've been able to make with those players,” Rhone said of her favorite memories alongside the program’s success. “I've had past players that, I've seen them graduate high school, and now college, some have been married, some are having babies. So, to be part of that experience and to know that I can continue to have those relationships, that's the most important, and I would say, the best memory because it'll continue to grow.”

Outside the varsity program, Rhone laid the foundation at the youth level through her Digs 4 Kids program, a six-to-eight week program held each summer — minus one year due to the coronavirus pandemic — that was run by the Bulldogs. This year’s seniors, including Mattea Penner, Marlee Johnson and Rylee Bloser, were some of Rhone’s first members from Digs 4 Kids.

Rhone started a summer league this past year as well, giving her current players the opportunity to compete in the offseason. The summer league included competing schools, such as Boiling Springs, Northern and Shippensburg.

Unlike other girls players from neighboring schools in Cumberland County, Big Spring athletes don't have a clear path to play at the club level, Rhone said. Her summer league provided that outlet.

“I'm hoping that is one thing the new head coach will continue to have,” Rhone said, “the Digs 4 Kids program and the summer league, because I really do think it will be successful moving into the fall season.”

It’s not a complete goodbye.

Along with sliding into a volunteer coaching position, Rhone plans to stay involved in Bulldog athletics in several capacities.

“I just want to be there to support them in any way that I can,” Rhone said. “I don't know, I might be at a scorers table keeping books, I might be on a soccer field announcing, I don't know where I will be. But I will definitely keep my ties at Big Spring.”

Rhone cited spending time with her family, specifically her 7-year-old son Dawson, as the main reason for stepping down.

“He plays soccer and basketball. … He's growing up, and I was missing those sporting events,” Rhone said, “and that tugs on your heart when you don't get to watch them. So, now is my time to watch him and hopefully build him into an athlete like I've been able to do with my volleyball girls.

“I'm comfortable to walk away knowing that the program has had its success and will hopefully continue to have success,” she said. “There’s still times every once in a while, I'll have a thought or I'll see one of my old players that brings back some memories, but I know that I did it (stepped down) for the right reasons, and that's for my family.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.