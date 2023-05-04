Carlisle had evened the score at 22 in third set of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth boys volleyball match Thursday against Cumberland Valley. The Herd’s Dominic Kole swung around to the right side of the net, received an assist from setter AJ Parrillo and delivered a scorching kill through the teeth of the Eagle defense. The Carlisle faithful, donning the Herd’s white-out theme for the match, rose to its collective feet and celebrated the equalizer with an abundance of cheers.

Then a silence came over Gene Evans Gymnasium.

On the ensuing point, with Carlisle threatening to surpass the Eagles, CV’s Brennen Levis raised his arms in front of another powerful Herd swing and sent the attempted kill in a wayward direction, collecting a block. The block, one of four from Levis Thursday, sparked three straight points for the Eagles en route to 25-22 a third-set win. It was also CV’s turning point, and the Eagles paired a 25-21 win in game 2 with a 25-19 fourth set to edge the Herd 3-1.

Carlisle won the first set 25-21.

“The energy that we had coming into that fourth set, we knew we wanted to take it home,” Levis said. “They looked like they were tired. They weren't jumping as high. They weren't hitting as hard. So we knew if we pushed it, we could beat them.”

Levis’ defense had steered CV back on course. In the first set, Carlisle (8-6, 5-5) controlled the net, swatting five blocks.

While the Herd maintained pressure in third and fourth sets, the Eagles’ challengers up front cut off outlets for Carlisle’s swings. CV finished the match with nine blocks — seven coming in the last two games — and used the defense to build a 20-13 lead in the clinching set, the largest advantage of the entire match.

“We started to terminate opportunities,” CV head coach Terry Ranck said. “We were getting opportunities earlier, but we weren't getting good sets and things out of it. And as it went on, we got our opportunities, and we terminated. (Levis) did a great job.”

CV dug deep in the second and third sets that saw neither team lead by more than six points, and nine ties between the Eagles and Herd.

CV grabbed its first lead of the second set at 8-7 and extended the advantage to 17-11 with the help of a Kadin Kolstad 5-0 service run. Carlisle’s Luke Fischer responded with a 4-0 tear and trimmed the lead to as much as two. But Andrew Duncan’s kill at the 18th point set off a 6-3 run for CV that provided enough cushion to hang on.

“I think our whole dynamic changed. I think it was our mindset,” Levis said.

Game 3 took similar shape but saw Carlisle stay within four points the entire set. The Herd’s resiliency matched a first game where the hosts clawed out of a 6-2 deficit and spun a 5-0 service run to snag their first lead at 9-8. In that span, Fischer banked three aces.

Carlisle didn’t relinquish its advantage from 9-8 and stretched the lead to as much as four. Kole, Wyatt Colestock, Hayden McNew and Jacob Heckman contributed to the Herd’s five first-set blocks.

“There's some statistic out there about when you win game one, you're gonna win the match this percentage of times, and unfortunately, that wasn't us tonight,” Carlisle head coach Drew Kalbach said. “But I think going out there and making that statement, it shows these guys wanted to prove something tonight. And yeah, I think it did set the tone.”

The match provided a playoff atmosphere to both clubs to their benefit. The Eagles, holding the top seed in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings, remained perfect at 12-0 (10-0). Carlisle, also in the postseason picture, felt Thursday was another step in its improvement.

“I think we saw that come alive in different ways tonight,” Kalbach said. “There’s definitely still some things where we can make significant improvements even before next week, really. But these guys get better every night. I’m proud of them and proud of the performance they put out there.”

Photos: Cumberland Valley sweeps Carlisle in Mid-Penn Commonwealth volleyball