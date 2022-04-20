Boys Volleyball: Mechanicsburg's DeLong, Hoke key Wildcats' victory over Red Land

During warmups, Mechanicsburg setter Noah DeLong wasn’t on the floor getting loose with the rest of his teammates. Instead, he was furiously looking through his bag for his jersey. Unable to locate it, figuring he had left it in the trunk of his car back at school, DeLong pivoted to Plan B. That meant junior varsity player Claas Thost needed to relinquish his No. 33 jersey for the cause.

It was the last time DeLong looked frazzled. He led the Wildcats to a 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-14 victory over host Red Land on Wednesday evening.

With multiple weapons at his disposal, including All-Mid-Penn First Team selection Tyler Hoke, DeLong distributed the ball all around to keep the Patriots on their toes and unable to key on one player. Hoke accounted for 21 kills, but Demetrius Simmons came up huge with nine in 10 attempts, while Tate Wiggins and Brayden McCrea accounted for seven and six kills.

“I think that’s important because it leads to a more diverse offense or some different hits they have to dig,” DeLong said. “It just causes more variation in the offense and creates a more advanced approach.”

“Tyler is the priority for every other team,” Mechanicsburg head coach Jake Heck said. “So when we can send the ball elsewhere, the defense isn’t there. So if Tyler’s up there with two people on him, it’s important we get it elsewhere. And like tonight, Demetrius hasn’t had a game like this all season. He was on fire. It was so nice to finally see him open up and really play like we’ve expected him to play.”

The match’s outcome carries implications for the District 3 playoff landscape, as Red Land sat on the outside looking in, and Mechanicsburg (8-2) further entrenched its spot in the Class 3A field with the victory. A playoff berth would mark the Wildcats’ first entry into the postseason since 2018.

“At the very beginning of the season, seeing who we had, I hoped that this is the team that could do it,” Heck said. “It’s awesome to see these guys that even played through COVID (protocols) that year. They’re just kind of having their year.”

Red Land (3-6) showed resiliency and burgeoning confidence while pushing the Wildcats, taking the second set.

“I think it’s just the personality of the kids,” Red Land head coach Nolan McArdle said. “For a lot of them, this is the first time they feel like we really have a shot. I think there’s confidence no matter how far behind we are, we can go on a run.”

Carter Inzana led the Patriots with nine kills and 12 digs, while Ryan Koontz tallied seven kills and 13 digs.

In the middle of four matches this week, Mechanicsburg returns to the floor Thursday to host unbeaten Lower Dauphin. Red Land stays within the school district, traveling to Cedar Cliff on Thursday.

“Our team needs a hype man,” DeLong said. “I feel like we’re a very, very emotional team. The more hype we have, and the more hype we can generate, that leads to a stronger team.”

