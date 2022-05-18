Boys Volleyball: Max Barr serving as 'extension of the coaching staff' in Carlisle's return to District 3 playoffs

Max Barr remembers the rush of emotion when he received the text from head coach Drew Kalbach last week saying the Carlisle boys volleyball team had clinched a District 3 postseason berth.

“When Coach Drew texted me and said we had made districts,” Barr said, “I was over the moon, I was so excited about it. For the first time in a long time, and this being my senior year, too, it's a pretty awesome way to go out making history.”

The district tournament bid is the program’s first since 2008. Barr, who’s been in the Carlisle program since his freshman year, laid the framework toward the Herd’s upturn. Year-by-year, the now 6-foot, 6-inch senior has morphed into Carlisle’s offensive spark plug from his opposite hitter position, building up stronger swings and challenging opponents at the net among a collection of other key attributes.

However, Barr’s impact this postseason won’t come directly from the hardwood. Prior to Carlisle’s May 3 match against State College, Barr suffered a suspected stress fracture to his left foot during practice, ending his senior season.

Barr’s influence will emerge from the sideline during the Herd’s Class 3A first-round pairing against Warwick Thursday in Lititz, Lancaster County. Kalbach views his senior leader as an extension of the coaching staff.

“We’ve kind of joked around,” Kalbach said, “but it’s like, ‘All right, it's time for Max to put on the polo and the khakis and get to work as a coach.’ And when I mentioned that to him, ‘How about you just become Coach Max for the rest of the year, take the pressure off your body and just move into this coaching role?’ he's all about it.

“He just loves the sport, loves teaching others about the sport and he's always a give the shirt off your back kind of person. He goes the extra mile for people regardless if they’re teammates or not.”

Carlisle polished off its regular season with a 3-1 victory over Cedar Cliff May 10 — and received a boost in the power rankings from a State College loss — to secure the No. 13 seed in the 3A field. While at Cedar Cliff, Barr peppered with teammates during warmups, participated in team huddles and timeouts and helped direct the Herd from the Carlisle bench.

Barr didn’t begin playing volleyball until eighth grade but quickly blossomed into one of the area’s top-tier players through his time at Carlisle and club volleyball in the offseason. His experience on the court the last four years — despite losing his sophomore season to the coronavirus pandemic — have helped him build a structure of knowledge for the game.

“He has an incredibly high volleyball IQ,” Kalbach said, “and I would just say, it's not often that a coach finds that kind of player, that he can fully trust and trust to essentially be an extension of the coaching staff. And Max is that player. He is just an incredible asset in so many ways to our team.”

Barr’s flourish on the court began last spring when he deposited 341 kills, 116 digs, 75 aces and 45 blocks across 20 matches. The Herd compiled a 9-11 record in that stretch and came a few spots shy of qualifying for the district tournament.

While Barr may not take full credit for Carlisle’s resurgence, he always aims to uplift his teammates, especially ahead of the Herd’s first-round match Thursday.

“Pretty much just bringing as much positive energy to the team as I possibly can,” Barr said of his focus, “especially now towards the end of our season. Everyone's pretty exhausted … so, I’m giving as much help as I can — if they have any questions about the game, technique or just anything I can do to kind of help them out. But I’m definitely doing my best to bring energy and scream and yell and support them.”

Along with his individual development, Barr cited the oneness the team shares coupled with an unwavering work ethic as keys to Carlisle’s return to the postseason. He said the Herd also spend time together outside the volleyball setting, moments that weren’t always present in years past.

“I think that this year,” Barr said, “as a whole, as an entire team, like JV and varsity, there is so much chemistry. “There's a lot of positivity.”

Barr said his senior season didn’t unfold the way he expected, and he wishes he were taking the court Thursday.

But in the end, it circles back to being there for his teammates, whether he’s strapping on the knee pads and shin guards or guiding his teammates from the Carlisle bench.

“I think I would just like to be remembered as somebody who was positive at all times,” Barr said, “even in the lows whenever we lost or didn't make districts last year, and just coming back and rebounding for the next season and just grinding it out."

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

