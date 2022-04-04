Boys Volleyball: Cumberland Valley powers through Week 1 slate and other notes from last week

It was a busy week for the Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team, yet a rewarding one.

The Eagles finished off their Week 1 slate with a 3-0 record and also competed in the Northeastern Bobcat Invitational Saturday, where they reached the semifinals. Through its three regular-season matches, CV came out unscathed with a perfect 9-0 set record.

CV’s daunting opening-week schedule consisted of sweeps over Dallastown, Chambersburg and Wilson. In the Bobcat Invitational, the Eagles fell to Lower Dauphin — the reigning PIAA Class 2A state champion — in two out of three games, the two losing sets decided by two points.

Herd find their stride

After dropping its season opener to Red Lion, 3-1, Carlisle rebounded with a pair of commanding wins this week against Altoona and Chambersburg.

The Mountain Lions gave the Herd a run for their money Tuesday, but came up short in a 3-2 decision. Carlisle handled the Trojans with ease Thursday in a 3-0 sweep.

Wildcats open season strong

Mechanicsburg has shown no indication of slowing down to start its 2022 campaign, having sped to a 2-1 record in the first week of play.

The Wildcats hauled in victories over West York (3-0) and Red Land (3-1). Their lone loss came against Lower Dauphin, a 3-0 sweep.

Senior Tyler Hoke has been at the forefront of Mechanicsburg’s early-season success. The middle-back has slammed 35 kills through the three contests and complemented the deluge of kills with four blocks and three aces. Tate Wiggins, Noah DeLong, Jackson Stough and Tim Kiernan have also played pivotal roles for the ‘Cats.

MID-PENN STANDINGS

Through April 3

Commonwealth Division

Carlisle 2-1 overall (2-0 Commonwealth)

Central Dauphin 3-0 (1-0)

Cumberland Valley 3-0 (0-0)

CD East; 1-2 (0-1)

Altoona; 0-1 (0-1)

State College; 0-1 (0-1)

Chambersburg; 0-2 (0-2)

Keystone Division

Hershey; 2-0 overall (2-0 Keystone)

Lower Dauphin 3-0 (1-0)

Palmyra; 1-0 (1-0)

Mechanicsburg 2-1 (1-1)

Red Land 1-1 (1-1)

Northern; 0-2 (0-2)

Cedar Cliff 0-2 (0-2)

