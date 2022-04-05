Boys Volleyball: Cumberland Valley digs in for 3-0 sweep of Carlisle

Andrew Duncan revved some energy for Cumberland Valley boys volleyball on two occasions Tuesday night.

The first was at the end of Game 1, where the Eagle junior slammed the game-clinching kill into the teeth of the Carlisle defense. The second, when he rattled off a 5-0 service run to close out Game 2 and provide the Eagles their second set victory of the night.

Duncan’s personal momentum swings — teamed with a steady Game 3 for the Eagles — lifted Cumberland Valley to a 3-0 sweep over its Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe at CV’s Eagles Dome. The Eagles captured the sweep with game wins of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-13.

“We really control the ball pretty well,” CV head coach Terry Ranck said of his team, “and at a pretty high level for high school kids. So, that's what we're looking at, just controlling the ball and making smart decisions.”

With the sweep, CV kept its perfect set record intact (15-0) and moved to 4-0 on the season.

“Just talking to the team as much as possible and communicating really good,” Duncan said of what’s driven the Eagles’ early-season success.

While Cumberland Valley (2-0 Commonwealth) keys on remaining steady throughout their matches, Carlisle (3-2, 2-1) challenged the Eagles’ signature trait Tuesday. Cumberland Valley eventually found its footing in Games 2 and 3, but the Herd came out with a pounding presence and forced the Eagles into early mistakes.

In a Game 1 that saw a combined 12 lead changes and ties, Cumberland began to pry some momentum late at 18-15. From there, the Eagles seized the energy and capped the opening game with a 4-0 run. Duncan’s kill was the finisher to the back-and-forth set, one of his match-high 18 kills.

“I try to get them all the time to create their own energy,” Ranck said, “because it was kind of dead, the first set was just kind of back and forth and [there was] no real emotion or anything going on. So, I tried to get them to create a little bit of energy and start playing with a little bit higher bass and they did a pretty good job.”

Carlisle was led by 6-foot-6 senior opposite hitter Max Barr, who registered a team-best eight kills across the three sets. The Herd also tested the Eagles with clutch digs sprinkled throughout the match and collected their share of dinks and dunks that CV let slip by in Game 1.

“Game One, the energy we came out with matched every bit of energy they had,” Carlisle head coach Drew Kalbach said, “and I thought the environment that was happening in that first game was pretty electric. I thought our guys really came to play, they showed up and one thing that we talked about was, we're still figuring things out. We don't have a lot of guys that play in the club circuit and the season’s still really young. And so we've been talking a lot about believing in ourselves and what that means. And I think there's a lot of room to grow there. But I think what you saw in Game One was a team who believed in themselves.”

CV regained composure off Duncan’s late push from Game 1 and picked up the tempo to open the second. The Eagles built a 20-10 cushion in Game 2 to pave their path victory and followed a uniform pattern in Game 3 by accelerating to 20-13 advantage.

They topped off both sets with service sprees of 5-0 and 8-0 to secure the sweep. Alongside Duncan’s 18 kills, senior Jared Johnson came out swinging for 14 of his own, and defensively, Tyler Quinn dug in for 13 digs while Austin Hancock stuffed four swings at the net. Thomas Smith dished out a vital 38 assists to set up numerous kills.

Still, Carlisle gave CV a different look it hadn’t seen yet this season.

“We didn't know what Carlisle had yet this year,” Ranck said. “We saw a lot of teams through our scrimmages and this past weekend at Northeastern, but they were one team we hadn't seen, so we didn't really know a whole lot yet. So, then once we figured it out, I thought we did a really good job of controlling the net through sets two and three.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

