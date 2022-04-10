Boys Volleyball: Cumberland Valley continues to roll; Mechanicsburg and Carlisle remain potent

Cumberland Valley boys volleyball continues to roll.

With additional sweeps of Carlisle and Altoona this week, the Eagles not only remained perfect on the season (5-0), but their set record also remained untouched at 15-0.

Leading the charge for CV is a core senior group of Cameron Birch, Hunter Rohrbaugh, Austin Hancock and Jared Johnson. Junior Andrew Duncan has also emerged as a key piece to the Eagles’ hot start on the hardwood.

Wildcats keep the momentum

Like the Eagles, there hasn’t been any change on the Mechanicsburg front. After a 2-1 start to their season, the Wildcats improved to 4-1 with an undefeated week, sweeping Cedar Cliff and Central Dauphin East 3-0 Tuesday and Friday.

Senior Tyler Hoke has been a menace on the court thus far, striking 64 kills. Noah DeLong has been the Wildcats’ facilitator with 119 assists, and defensively, sent back 12 swings at the net. Tate Wiggins also paces the team with 30 digs through the five matches.

Herd hold steady

Despite a 3-0 dropping to Cumberland Valley Tuesday, Carlisle bounced back in a big way against CD East for a 3-0 sweep Thursday. The Herd compiled scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-21 to down the Panthers.

In the three-set match, senior Max Barr slammed 14 kills while Dominic Kole distributed 26 assists. Outside of Barr’s team-high 14 kills, Evan Fair and Wyatt Colestock each contributed six to the cause as well.

The Herd sit comfortably in the No. 6 slot in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings. They’re 4-2 on the season.

Mid-Penn standings through April 10

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley; 5-0 (3-0 Commonwealth)

Central Dauphin; 5-0, 3-0

Carlisle; 4-2, 2-1

Chambersburg; 1-3,1-3

CD East; 1-3, 0-3

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin; 4-0, (3-0 Keystone)

Palmyra; 4-0, 3-0

Mechanicsburg 4-1, 2-1

Hershey; 2-2, 2-2

Red Land; 2-3, 1-2

Northern; 1-3, 1-3

Cedar Cliff; 0-4, 0-4

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.