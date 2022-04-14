Boys Volleyball: Central Dauphin powers past Cumberland Valley in straight sets

Regular-season volleyball matches don’t get much bigger than than two undefeated perennial powers, Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the current District 3 Class 3A power rankings, squaring off in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth contest.

The stage was set for an epic battle that pushed both teams to the limit. That heavyweight matchup never materialized, though, as Central Dauphin dominated 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 for the straight-set victory over Cumberland Valley on Thursday at the Eagle Dome.

Thursday morning, an administrative issue forced Eagles’ head coach Terry Ranck to alter his lineup already weakened by Andrew Duncan’s high ankle sprain.

“We just didn’t get a chance to compete with all of our weapons,” Ranck said. “We literally had to put a new lineup together this morning. It still doesn’t answer for our inability to control the ball and pass.”

But Central Dauphin (8-0) looked everything like a powerhouse squad in all facets of the game. Last year’s PIAA State runner-up entered this season as the No. 8-ranked squad nationally by AVCA and has yet to drop a set.

“I think we have a pretty well-rounded attack,” Central Dauphin head coach Josh Brenneman said. “We can click. If we get our passing under control, we have three, four big hitters, which is a luxury this year.”

At the point of that control, setter Jacob Miller was the difference-maker for the Rams. In rhythm with his hitters, the senior delivered precision passes, tallying up a game-high 31 assists.

“There’s not a lot of teams in the state this year that has the caliber of setter that we do,” Brenneman said. “I would say it’s been a five-year process putting in all the extra work to get to the level we’re at right now. Without him, we would definitely be a completely different team.”

“That’s high level right there,” Ranck said. “And that’s what makes a difference. Like he’s holding blockers, and these guys think it’s easy. It’s that setter doing all the work. He’s really, really good. He’s there for a reason.”

Cumberland Valley (6-1) struggled to keep pace in all three sets as Central Dauphin asserted its will. The latest the Eagles led at any point was at 2-1 in the third.

University of Mount Olive commit Tyler McConnell led the Rams with 16 kills while contributing seven digs and two aces. Fellow outside hitter Michal Zukowski also racked up 12 kills in the victory.

Thomas Smith’s 21 assists, Jared Johnson’s eight kills, and Tyler Quinn and Matt Zeaser with eight digs highlighted Cumberland Valley’s performance.

“It’s early, and losing doesn’t hurt anybody at this point,” Ranck said. “We just got to go back to work. Hopefully, get some kids in the gym.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0