Boys Volleyball: Carlisle makes final case for district playoffs with 3-1 victory over Cedar Cliff

Entering Tuesday’s Mid-Penn crossover match against Cedar Cliff at Cedar Cliff High School, the Carlisle’s boys volleyball team teetered on the cusp of the District 3 Class 3A postseason, sitting as the No. 15 seed in a field that sends 14 to the district tournament. A berth would be the Herd’s first since 2008.

First, Carlisle had to weather a plucky Colt outfit Tuesday. The visiting Herd staved off rushes of anxiousness, bartered several lead changes and ties and fell into their share of miscues on both the offensive and defensive sides of the net.

Through the storm, the Herd remained steadfast and landed a 3-1 victory, improving their playoff odds.

“At the end of the day,” Carlisle head coach Drew Kalbach said, “these guys, even in the matches we haven’t pulled out this year, they don’t quit. They’re a resilient bunch, and I’m really proud of just that resilience coming out in this way tonight.”

Carlisle’s 3-1 victory (25-15, 25-22 and 25-22) bounced through different hemispheres Tuesday, as the Herd (10-8, 7-5 Commonwealth) bolted to a convincing Game 1 win, slipped in a tightly contested Game 2 and gutted out wins in Games 3 and 4.

“We just kind of push through it all,” Carlisle middle back Wyatt Colestock said, “and even when we’re shanking passes, we just pick each other up and keep playing.”

Colestock served as Carlisle’s offensive engine Tuesday, showcasing his ability to seize momentum and provide the Herd an offensive spark despite being a sophomore. It was a needed performance with senior Max Barr, Carlisle’s typical offensive locomotive, sidelined with a left foot injury.

In Game 1, Colestock slammed a set-high five kills to highlight the Herd’s 25-15 victory. He pummeled another trio of kills in Game 4 as well to polish off Carlisle’s match-clinching 25-22 win. Other key contributors were Rob Wellmon in the service department and Luke Fisher, who received the start due to Barr’s absence.

“I’ve been challenging them,” Kalbach said, “it’s sort of the next man up. Our offense is just lacking kind of that spark, that big play spark that a team needs. That spark, it’s worth one point, but then you go on a run, usually three-four points, whatever it is, usually they’re ignited by some kind of spark. So, Wyatt, tonight, he was phenomenal.”

Sandwiched between Carlisle’s Game 1 and 4 wins were a pair of back-and-forth battles. Cedar Cliff (2-13, 0-12 Keystone) out-flanked Carlisle in Game 2 by taking advantage of the Herd’s mistakes, including service errors and miscommunications. Game 3 saw a similar outcome, but the Herd clamped down on the faults and generated service runs of 3-0 and 4-0 to garner the slight edge.

Other areas of focus for Carlisle Tuesday included dinks and dunks when the Colts challenged at the net. Still, Cedar Cliff tested the Herd’s patience and prodded mistakes out of the Carlisle club.

“It’s not the first time that it’s happened this season,” Colestock said, “we’ve been used to it. I think we just knew what we had to do.”

“They played the best volleyball they played (all season),” Cedar Cliff head Matt Uibel said of his team’s effort Tuesday. “Us, we’re looking at only losing one senior this year, so we’re looking to grow and come back next year a little bit stronger.”

With the book on the regular season closed, Carlisle awaits its postseason fate when the district power rankings are finalized Thursday. Standing in the Herd’s way: Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe State College and Lancaster-Lebanon League mainstay Elizabethtown. The Little Lions carried the final spot into Tuesday evening’s slate while the Bears — with one more match scheduled for Wednesday against Lancaster Mennonite — held on to the No. 13 seed.

“It’s crazy,” Colestock said of the chance to play in the district postseason. “It’s just really amazing, especially for a teammate like Max (Barr). He’s been playing for four years, and they’ve never made playoffs. It’s great to potentially have that opportunity.”

Carlisle’s preparation is just beginning.

“We have some work to do,” Kalbach said. “We can continue to get better, hopefully before that first district playoff match.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

