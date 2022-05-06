Boys Volleyball: A look into the District 3 postseason picture as teams wrap up regular season

For several local boys volleyball teams, it’s down to the waiting game. For others, it’s about making one final push.

Programs like Cumberland Valley and Mechanicsburg have wrapped up the 2022 regular season and await their seedings in the District 3 postseason. On the flip side, clubs like Carlisle and Northern are set up for one final match in hopes of securing a district playoff spot.

Here’s a look at where local teams stand in the postseason picture with Thursday’s district power ranking deadline looming.

For the complete list of District 3 power rankings, click here.

CLASS 3A

Cumberland Valley

The Eagles have guaranteed themselves a seat in the district 3A postseason after forging a 14-2 record across their 16-match slate. Both of CV’s losses came at the hands of nationally ranked Central Dauphin (16-0) in a pair of 3-0 sets. Around the two losses to the Rams, CV accumulated a near-perfect set record, falling in just two additional sets, one to State College and one to Northeastern.

As of Friday, the Eagles held the No. 3 seed in the 3A contingent behind Central Dauphin and Palmyra. No. 4 Warwick could jump the Eagles with a pair of matches, scheduled for Monday against Conestoga Valley and Wednesday against Penn Manor, left on the schedule.

Mechanicsburg

Like the Eagles, Mechanicsburg concluded its regular-season slate Thursday against Palmyra, dropping a 3-1 decision. The Wildcats put themselves in a position to make their first district tournament appearance since 2018 after piecing together a 12-4 record, which included impressive wins over New Oxford and Carlisle. Mechanicsburg’s losses came against reigning PIAA 2A state champion Lower Dauphin and Palmyra.

As of Friday, the Wildcats occupied the No. 10 spot in the district's rankings. Mechanicsburg’s chasers — Red Lion, Wilson and State College — have all finished their regular season as well. The closest program to the ‘Cats with more matches to play is Elizabethtown, the No. 14 seed. The Bears have meetings with Cocalico and Lancaster Mennonite set for Monday and Wednesday.

Carlisle

On the outside looking in as of Friday, the Herd have moved themselves to the cusp of the district postseason as in the No. 15 slot with a 9-8 record and one match remaining at Cedar Cliff Tuesday.

Along with Carlisle, Conestoga Valley is attempting to make its chase for the final postseason spot from the No. 16 seed. The Buckskins square off with Warwick Monday before traveling to Manheim Township Wednesday.

CLASS 2A

Northern

As of Friday, Northern sat in the No. 10 slot in Class 2A, a field that sends 10 schools to the playoff dance. The Polar Bears, who’ve forged a 7-8 record, have an opportunity to boost their postseason chances Monday when they visit West York to conclude their regular season.

Red Land

The Patriots’ district postseason chances are still very much alive. While Red Land polished off its regular-season schedule Thursday to move to the No. 12 seed in the 2A contingent with a 7-10 record, the teams surrounding the Patriots could help heighten their chances of getting in.

Wyomissing, the No. 11-seeded team, has wrapped up its season, however, Northern and No. 9 Cocalico could have a say in Red Land’s postseason fate with wins or losses.

