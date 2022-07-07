 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Volleyball

Boys Volleyball: 9 local players receive District 3 all-star nods

Volleyball.jpg

District 3 coaches have rewarded nine Sentinel-area players with district boys volleyball all-star nods for their play this past spring.

The complete list of the District 3 boys volleyball all-stars were released Thursday with seven local players being named in Class 3A and a pair in 2A. Cumberland Valley headlined the local 3A contingent with five recipients while Northern hauled in the two honors in the 2A field.

Among the quintet of Eagles to be selected, senior Jared Johnson and junior Thomas Smith spearheaded the District 3 3A runner-ups with First Team laurels. Teammates Austin Hancock, Cameron Birch and Tyler Quinn were tabbed with Second Team honors. Carlisle’s Max Barr and Mechanicsburg’s Tyler Hoke rounded out the local 3A group with Second Team nods.

Northern’s pair of honorees was Nathan Deller and Jake Eby, who each secured 2A Second Team spots.

