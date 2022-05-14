 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Volleyball

Boys Volleyball: 4 local teams qualify for 2022 District 3 playoffs

Mechanicsburg Red Land Volleyball 3.JPG

Mechanicsburg's Noah DeLong hits a pass during the second set in a Mid-Penn Keystone Match against Red Land on Wednesday at Red Land High School.

The 2022 District 3 boys volleyball postseason is about to dig in.

Four local teams have punched their ticket to the district tournament, including Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and Northern.

Here’s a preview into the local volleyball scene, heading into districts.

For the complete District 3 brackets, click here.

CLASS 3A

Schedule: First round, Thursday; Quarterfinals, Saturday; Semifinals, May 24; Championship, May 26.

Number of teams that qualified: 14

Local teams: No. 13 Carlisle, No. 8 Mechanicsburg, No. 3 Cumberland Valley.

Notes: The Herd enter the district playoffs for the first time since 2008. Carlisle (10-8) hits the road Thursday to square off with No. 4 Warwick in first-round action … The Wildcats also make the long-anticipated return to the district tournament, their first entry since 2018. Mechanicsburg, while still playing host, tussle with No. 9 Governor Mifflin Thursday at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome at 5 p.m. … The Eagles (14-2) greet Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe and No. 14 State College in the first-round nightcap Thursday at the Eagle Dome at 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Schedule: First round, Thursday; Quarterfinals, Saturday; Semifinals, May 24; Championship, May 26.

Number of teams that qualified: 10

Local teams: No. 9 Northern.

Notes: The Polar Bears (8-8) make the trek up to No. 8 Berks Catholic Thursday for a 7 p.m. affair.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

