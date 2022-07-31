Boys Volleyball: 3 local players receive 2022 PVCA all-state nods

Carlisle’s Max Barr and Cumberland Valley’s Jared Johnson and Thomas Smith have been recognized with 2022 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Boys All-State Class 3A honors.

The PVCA announced its all-state teams for both Class 2 and 3A Sunday evening. All three Sentinel-area players previously received District 3 all-star honors.

Barr, who is off to Juniata College this fall, comes off a senior season that included 271 kills, 42 blocks and All-Sentinel Player of the Year laurels. He also helped guide Carlisle to its first District 3 postseason berth since 2008. His season was shortened late in the year due to a believed stress fracture in his foot.

Johnson will join Barr at Juniata this fall after a spectacular four years with the Eagles. His final dance in the Eagle Dome included 299 kills, 31 blocks and 24 aces. Despite an array of injuries on the CV roster, Johnson rallied his troops to a District 3 final appearance and a PIAA berth.

Smith is the lone returner of the group, coming off a breakout junior season. From his setter position, Smith quarterbacked the Eagles on the offensive side of the net and collected a jaw-dropping 716 assists. His presence was felt defensively as well with a team-high 40 blocks.

Below are the all-state teams for both Class 2 and 3A:

Class 2A

Sean Gillespie, Dock Mennonite

Tristan Blum, Dock Mennonite

Anthony Bernardo, Dock Mennonite

Lane Bergey, Dock Mennonite

Matt Prociak, Holy Redeemer

Connor Cranage, Blue Ridge

Derick Colon Santiago, Lower Dauphin

Luke Gibbs, Lower Dauphin

Elijah Lazor, Lancaster Mennonite

Tyler Martin, Garden Spot

Craig Patrick, Lower Dauphin

Will Sierer, Lower Dauphin

Brady Stump, York Suburban

Toby Waters, Lower Dauphin

Jacob Brenner, York Suburban

Ezra Oesterling, West Shamokin

Andrew Feeley, Montour

Bryce Lizanich, Montour

Jake Strnisa, Hopewell

Andrew Ubinger, North Catholic

Colin Wiegand, O.L.Sacred Heart

Caden Mealy, Meadville

Cameron Schleicher, Meadville

Julian Jones, Meadville

Jackson Decker, Meadville

Andrew Custead, Cochranton

Kyle Hoffman, Cochranton

Louden Gledhill, Cochranton

Jaden Wilkins, Saegertown

Conrad Williams, Saegertown

Octavian Sperry, Erie First Christian Academy

Trey West, Southern Lehigh

Class 3A

Stefan Bilc, Haverford

Josh Clendenning, Neshaminy

Riley Kodidek, Pennridge

Tyler Johnson, Pennridge

Nathan Sadley, Pennsbury

Nate Brown, Souderton

Max Barr, Carlisle

Jacob Miller, Central Dauphin

Braden Berkebile, Central Dauphin

Tyler McConnell, Central Dauphin

Michal Zukowski, Central Dauphin

Connor Foxwell, Central Dauphin

Matt Smyser, Central York

Thomas Smith, Cumberland Valley

Jared Johnson, Cumberland Valley

Logan Reber, Exeter

Mason Orth, Hempfield

Logan Smith, Palmyra

Kyle Charles, Warwick

Brayden Kuruzovich, State College

Jack Birch, North Allegheny

Cole Dorn, North Allegheny

Caleb Schall, North Allegheny

Ryan Treser, North Allegheny

Nathan DeGraaf, Seneca Valley

Coleman McDonough, Seneca Valley

Logan Peterson, Shaler

Dante Palombo, Shaler

Blaine Jones, South Fayette

Andy Trost, McDowell

Andrew Perhamus, Easton

Jackson Fehnel, Northampton

Alex Schoenen, Northampton

Matt Bauer, Parkland

Torrey Tyson, Whitehall