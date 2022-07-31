Boys Volleyball: 3 local players receive 2022 PVCA all-state nods

Carlisle’s Max Barr and Cumberland Valley’s Jared Johnson and Thomas Smith have been recognized with 2022 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Boys All-State Class 3A honors.
The PVCA announced its all-state teams for both Class 2 and 3A Sunday evening. All three Sentinel-area players previously received District 3 all-star honors.
Barr, who is off to Juniata College this fall, comes off a senior season that included 271 kills, 42 blocks and All-Sentinel Player of the Year laurels. He also helped guide Carlisle to its first District 3 postseason berth since 2008. His season was shortened late in the year due to a believed stress fracture in his foot.
Johnson will join Barr at Juniata this fall after a spectacular four years with the Eagles. His final dance in the Eagle Dome included 299 kills, 31 blocks and 24 aces. Despite an array of injuries on the CV roster, Johnson rallied his troops to a District 3 final appearance and a PIAA berth.
Smith is the lone returner of the group, coming off a breakout junior season. From his setter position, Smith quarterbacked the Eagles on the offensive side of the net and collected a jaw-dropping 716 assists. His presence was felt defensively as well with a team-high 40 blocks.
Below are the all-state teams for both Class 2 and 3A:
Class 2A
Sean Gillespie, Dock Mennonite
Tristan Blum, Dock Mennonite
Anthony Bernardo, Dock Mennonite
Lane Bergey, Dock Mennonite
Matt Prociak, Holy Redeemer
Connor Cranage, Blue Ridge
Derick Colon Santiago, Lower Dauphin
Luke Gibbs, Lower Dauphin
Elijah Lazor, Lancaster Mennonite
Tyler Martin, Garden Spot
Craig Patrick, Lower Dauphin
Will Sierer, Lower Dauphin
Brady Stump, York Suburban
Toby Waters, Lower Dauphin
Jacob Brenner, York Suburban
Ezra Oesterling, West Shamokin
Andrew Feeley, Montour
Bryce Lizanich, Montour
Jake Strnisa, Hopewell
Andrew Ubinger, North Catholic
Colin Wiegand, O.L.Sacred Heart
Caden Mealy, Meadville
Cameron Schleicher, Meadville
Julian Jones, Meadville
Jackson Decker, Meadville
Andrew Custead, Cochranton
Kyle Hoffman, Cochranton
Louden Gledhill, Cochranton
Jaden Wilkins, Saegertown
Conrad Williams, Saegertown
Octavian Sperry, Erie First Christian Academy
Trey West, Southern Lehigh
Class 3A
Stefan Bilc, Haverford
Josh Clendenning, Neshaminy
Riley Kodidek, Pennridge
Tyler Johnson, Pennridge
Nathan Sadley, Pennsbury
Nate Brown, Souderton
Max Barr, Carlisle
Jacob Miller, Central Dauphin
Braden Berkebile, Central Dauphin
Tyler McConnell, Central Dauphin
Michal Zukowski, Central Dauphin
Connor Foxwell, Central Dauphin
Matt Smyser, Central York
Thomas Smith, Cumberland Valley
Jared Johnson, Cumberland Valley
Logan Reber, Exeter
Mason Orth, Hempfield
Logan Smith, Palmyra
Kyle Charles, Warwick
Brayden Kuruzovich, State College
Jack Birch, North Allegheny
Cole Dorn, North Allegheny
Caleb Schall, North Allegheny
Ryan Treser, North Allegheny
Nathan DeGraaf, Seneca Valley
Coleman McDonough, Seneca Valley
Logan Peterson, Shaler
Dante Palombo, Shaler
Blaine Jones, South Fayette
Andy Trost, McDowell
Andrew Perhamus, Easton
Jackson Fehnel, Northampton
Alex Schoenen, Northampton
Matt Bauer, Parkland
Torrey Tyson, Whitehall