The squeaking of shoes on hardwood is here to stay for another three months.

That’s because the 2023 high school boys volleyball season is underway.

Here’s a look at each Sentinel area team based on information provided by area coaches.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

CARLISLE THUNDERING HERD

Coach: Drew Kalbach (3rd season)

2022 season: 10-9

Key losses: Max Barr, Evan Fair.

Key returners: AJ Parrillo, sr.; Wyatt Colestock, jr.; Dom Kole, jr.; Luke Fischer, so.

Newcomers to watch: Hayden McNew, sr.; Tim Fletcher, jr.; Jacob Heckman, jr.

Outlook: Carlisle reached the District 3 playoffs for the first time since 2008 last year and eyes a similar result in its 2023 campaign. The Herd have some spots to fill but have a mix of returners and newcomers that will make up for the lost production.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES

Coach: Terry Ranck (13th season)

2022 season: 16-3

Key losses: Jared Johnson, Austin Hancock, Cameron Birch

Key returners: Thomas Smith, sr; Tyler Quinn, sr.; Brennen Levis, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Andrew Duncan, sr.; Trey Edmonds, sr.; Jax Unterbrink, sr.; Brandon Widjaja, sr.; Kadin Kolstad, jr.; Bryson Walsh, so.; Avery Reynolds, so.

Outlook: Last season’s District 3 Class 3A runner-up and state qualifier, CV lost an impactful senior class to graduation but returns some key pieces from the postseason run. Head coach Terry Ranck will have a slew of first-year starters and some players returning from injury stepping onto the court this spring.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

CEDAR CLIFF COLTS

Coach: Matthew Uibel (18th season)

2022 season: 2-13

Key losses: Elijah Houck.

Key returners: Victor Adeyemi, sr.; Riley Morton, sr.; Roman Antonucci, sr.; Luke Walizer, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Aiden Cada, sr.

Outlook: The Colts have a large senior class this year that look to improve upon last season’s 2-13 mark.

MECHANICSBURG WILDCATS

Coach: Jake Heck (11th season)

2022 season: 12-4

Key losses: Tyler Hoke.

Key returners: Noah DeLong, sr.; Christian Marinas, sr.; Om Makwana, sr.; Brayden McCrea, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Nate McDonald, so.; Dean Holbrook, so.

Outlook: Seniors and sophomore make up the majority of the Wildcat roster, as Mechanicsburg targets another District 3 playoff berth.

NORTHERN POLAR BEARS

Coach: Joe Bodisch (2nd season)

2022 season: 9-9

Key losses: Drew Weaver.

Key returners: Nate Deller, sr.; Jake Eby, sr.; Jesse Brubaker, sr.; Ryan Brown, sr.; Sam Gunning, sr.; Taeden Moyer, sr.; Josh Bissell, sr.; Kyle Lamb, sr.; Josh Hoffner, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Wyatt Brown, fr.

Outlook: Rife with senior leadership, the Polar Bears aim for a return to the District 3 postseason and look to build off last year’s quarterfinal appearance.

RED LAND PATRIOTS

Coach: Nolan McArdle (2nd season)

2022 season: 7-10

Key losses: Avery Showers, TJ Moyer, Alex Watson.

Key returners: Ryan Koontz, sr.; Carter Inzana, jr.; Isaiah Brown, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Gavin Bloom, jr.; Josh Rohman, jr.

Outlook: The Patriots will showcase a balance of returners and newcomers on the hardwood this spring as they push toward a postseason appearance.

Photos: Mechanicsburg at Red Land Boys Volleyball