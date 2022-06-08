Boys Volleyball: 16 local athletes tabbed with 2022 Mid-Penn All-Division honors

The Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2022 Boys Volleyball All-Division Teams Tuesday night and 16 Sentinel-area athletes were named to all-division squads.
Below is the list of local athletes recognized.
For the full list of all-division teams, click here.
Commonwealth Division
First team — Max Barr, Carlisle
First team — Jared Johnson, Cumberland Valley
First team — Thomas Smith, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Austin Hancock, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Tyler Quinn, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Cameron Birch, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Wyatt Colestock, Carlisle
Keystone Division
First team — Tyler Hoke, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Noah DeLong, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Jake Eby, Northern
Second team — Nathan Deller, Northern
Second team — TJ Moyer, Red Land
Honorable mention — Victor Adeyemi, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Jackson Stough, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Samuel Lockwood, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Drew Weaver, Northern
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports