Boys Volleyball

Boys Volleyball: 16 local athletes tabbed with 2022 Mid-Penn All-Division honors

Mechanicsburg Red Land Volleyball 3.JPG

Mechanicsburg's Noah DeLong hits a pass during the second set in a Mid-Penn Keystone Match against Red Land at Red Land High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2022 Boys Volleyball All-Division Teams Tuesday night and 16 Sentinel-area athletes were named to all-division squads.

Below is the list of local athletes recognized.

For the full list of all-division teams, click here.

Commonwealth Division

First team — Max Barr, Carlisle

First team — Jared Johnson, Cumberland Valley

First team — Thomas Smith, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Austin Hancock, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Tyler Quinn, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Cameron Birch, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Wyatt Colestock, Carlisle

Keystone Division

First team — Tyler Hoke, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Noah DeLong, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Jake Eby, Northern

Second team — Nathan Deller, Northern

Second team — TJ Moyer, Red Land

Honorable mention — Victor Adeyemi, Cedar Cliff

Honorable mention — Jackson Stough, Mechanicsburg

Honorable mention — Samuel Lockwood, Mechanicsburg

Honorable mention — Drew Weaver, Northern

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

