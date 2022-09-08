Boiling Springs buckles down, Mechanicsburg collects 3rd win and other girls volleyball notes from Thursday

The Boiling Springs girls volleyball team raced to a two-game lead Thursday night, only to see Milton Hershey climb back and tie the match at four sets. But the Bubblers buckled down in the fifth set and escaped with a 3-2 victory by game scores of 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25 and 15-12.

Several Bubblers contributed to the winning cause, including Olivia Hollen, Ella Kilko and Jillian Strine. Hollen was the distributor of the group, collecting 40 assists and 22 digs while serving up seven aces. Kilko recorded a team-high 16 kills — paired with 11 digs — and Strine slammed nine kills and stuffed three swings at the net.

Gabrielle VonStein and Ally Sanders also had impressive nights in the return department with 22 and 17 digs, respectively.

Boiling Springs improved to 2-1 with the win.

Wildcats roar past Huskies

Mechanicsburg sustained its strong start to the 2022 campaign with a 3-0 sweep of Mifflin County. The Wildcats routed for game scores of 25-9, 25-17 and 25-15.

Like the Bubblers, a host of upperclassmen paved the path to victory for the ‘Cats. Senior and Shippensburg pledge Gracen Nutt slammed a team-leading 11 kills followed by seven from freshman Eliana Inch and four from junior Teagan Valente. Courtney Foose made her impact felt from her setter position with 26 assists and nine digs.

The Wildcats' second straight victory improved their record to 3-1.

Bulldogs bounce back

Big Spring suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Greencastle-Antrim Tuesday but regrouped and struck for a sweep of West Perry Thursday by scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-15.

Chloe Hagenbuch was the offensive engine for the Bulldogs, setting up countless kills with 27 assists. Mia Sigmon was on the receiving end of eight of the assists while Lauren Finkenbinder brought up the caboose with seven kills. Other highlights included a team-high 15 digs from sophomore standout Kira Eisenberg and a trio of aces from Hagenbuch.

Thursday’s triumph launched Big Spring back above the .500 mark at 2-1.

Thursday’s scores

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey 3, Carlisle 0

Mechanicsburg 3, Mifflin County 0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-15)

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan 3, Northern 1 (23-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-19)

Big Spring 3, West Perry 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-15)

Greencastle-Antrim 3, Shippensburg 0

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 3, Milton Hershey 2 (25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 15-12)

Trinity 3, Bishop McDevitt 0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-14)