One-year-old Avery Reynolds sat in the Eagle Dome’s bleachers when his father, Scott, coached the Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team to its first District 3 title in 2008.

Avery slept through the majority of the match, but he knows the stories of the Eagles’ unprecedented run.

“The ’08 team, they went on a really good streak,” Avery said. “They never really lost a game. And so, that’s kind of something we’ve carried throughout districts.”

Thursday night, 15 years after CV’s first title, and with Scott Reynolds looking on in the same gymnasium, Avery authored his own district-title story, helping the Eagles soar to their second crown with a sweep of Central York. CV won by scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-16 and polished off a perfect tournament run that included quarterfinal and semifinal sweeps of Carlisle and Cedar Crest.

“I was always really proud of our accomplishments,” Scott said, “and the kids that we were able to have. ... Now 15 years later, your son’s on the on the team and competing, and it’s what you want to see. Not all dads get to see their kids play sports, let alone their sport and then be successful.”

Volleyball wasn’t Avery’s first love. He played soccer at the youth level and started taking spiking and serving more seriously last spring when he tried out for the CV program as a freshman.

Scott’s roots — a coaching career that included stops at Cal U of Pennsylvania, Dickinson and currently Lebanon Valley — pulled his son toward the court.

“Every year, it was kind of like, ‘Alright, are we going to switch over to volleyball? When are we going to switch? Maybe you should start playing doubles and stuff like that,’” Avery said with a laugh. “So he’s been poking at it for a while. But it started when I was in gym class. I was always better than everybody else at it, and so then I gradually started making my way up.”

Scott sees reflections of himself in his son. As a middle backer, the same position Scott once held as a player, Avery identifies reading the opposing attack and utilizing his wingspan at the net as his signature strengths.

Avery’s influence is also woven throughout the team. Scott recalls a promising sophomore class in CV’s 2008 run — one that extended to the Eagles’ only state title — and a roster with depth.

“One of the things that happens when you need to make sure that you do a state-title run and pull off a win in districts, is make sure that you’re deep,” Scott said. “We were fortunate that year to be really strong and deep, and this is probably the deepest CV group that I’ve seen since the ’08. They have a lot of strong seniors. They have strong juniors, and this sophomore class is very strong for them.”

Ties from Scott’s five-year tenure at CV (2005 to 2010) continue to flourish within the 2023 team. Senior setter Thomas Smith’s older brother, Steve Gerlach, was a member of Scott’s 2007 group. Current Carlisle head coach Drew Kalbach was Scott’s starting setter during the 2008 campaign and has provided Avery words of encouragement throughout the playoffs.

“We’ve been away for 15 years, but now I’m back because obviously of Avery,” Scott said. “My players are back because some of their younger brothers are playing. Parents in the stands are very similar parent groups that were here in ’08. A lot of people are back and are kind of rallying around this group. ... It’s a special group.”

The Eagles can take another step toward history Tuesday when District 1 bronze medalist William Tennet visits for a PIAA tournament opener.

Scott, once again, has a front-row seat to another hopeful state-title run. This time, he’ll be watching Avery carve out his own path.

“This season has meant a lot, especially to our underclassmen and our seniors,” Avery said. “I think it was good for this sophomore class to see what districts looks like and what it means to win and what lengths we have to go to win it. And I think it was really good for our seniors to win especially after last year, placing second. Everybody just really wanted to dig deep and win.”

