Andrew Duncan likes seeing people happy, especially his teammates.

So as the Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team made its run to the 2022 District 3 Class 3A championship, the Eagles’ first title appearance since 2018, Duncan cast a positive light from the CV bench. Twenty-one sets into the season, the then-junior outside hitter was sidelined with a third-degree ankle sprain. He didn’t see another serve.

Back on the court this spring, the senior is bringing positivity to the floor while producing at the net. Duncan and the Eagles are unbeaten through 10 matches, and it’s his return to the starting rotation that’s helped CV whitewash its competition.

“It's feeling good because it was a long grind,” Duncan said. “I’m glad to be playing my senior year.”

Head coach Terry Ranck identifies Duncan as one of CV’s leaders, a player who would run through a wall for his team. So it wasn’t just the 62 kills and 51.2 kill efficiency the Eagles missed with Duncan’s absence last year.

Ranck turned to a younger outfit of players to fill the void. Duncan offered a guiding hand in any facet he was able.

“The younger players, I'd mentor them a little bit. Help them out with anything, any questions they had,” Duncan said. “I would just support the team. Good words, not bringing down the team if we did anything bad.”

Duncan now competes alongside several of the players he counseled a season ago. The senior paces the Eagles in kills (92) and boasts the top kill-per-set average on the team (3.2). The success on the attack complements 33 digs, 10 blocks and six aces, and the Eagles have captured all but three sets across the 10 matches.

Duncan took the necessary steps in the offseason to return to full form. He played soccer in the fall and was a leader in CV’s offseason lifting regimen. Both outlets played a role in helping strengthen his ankle for the spring.

“I'm happy that he was able to get through it, and he’s just tough-nosed,” Ranck said. “He's gonna run through a wall for you if he could, and he's going to do what he needs to do. He knows how to manage his pain, and he got through it, and he's at a pretty good level right now. He's very, very dynamic.”

Duncan’s ability to rise above the net and deliver a crashing kill has always been his signature skill. After last year's injury, he’s improved his passing and ball control. Ranck also cited substantial growth in his service game.

Outside of play, Duncan used the truncated season to develop his already strong leadership qualities.

“Just encouraging the other team and doing your part,” Duncan said of his leadership growth. “And even if you're not hitting the ball, still (making sure) you cover your teammates and do everything you need to do.”

He also absorbed lessons off the hardwood.

“I learned a lot about my friends and family. They were really supportive,” Duncan said. “They really supported me throughout my injury. And as I started getting up, Coach Terry would have me in the gym, just alone, just to get my foot back to 100%. My family and friends, they really helped me through it.”

Duncan and the high-flying Eagles have their end destination set for a district and PIAA title. And with their supportive senior back punishing the opposition from the outside, CV sees a title landing in the future.

“He just keeps developing,” Ranck said. “The sky's the limit for us.”

Photos: Cumberland Valley sweeps Carlisle in Mid-Penn Commonwealth volleyball