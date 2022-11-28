2022 All-Sentinel Girls Volleyball: Mechanicsburg's Gracen Nutt collects Player of the Year to cap stellar senior season

The final kills and serves of the 2022 high school girls volleyball season have been delivered which means it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Girls Volleyball Team which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team and Second Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Gracen Nutt, sr., OH, Mechanicsburg

Add another senior-year accolade to Nutt’s expanding list. The Shippensburg University pledge helped Mechanicsburg claw through its division schedule with ease this fall — to a 12-0 record — and compiled 291 kills, 158 digs, 51 aces and 22 assists along the way. The 291 kills accounted for more than half of Nutt’s 560 career kills and factored into the senior outside hitter’s crowning as the Mid-Penn's Keystone Division Player of the Year. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Kathryn Marquiss, Mechanicsburg

While Nutt was the catalyst on the court, it was Marquiss’ direction from the bench that helped Mechanicsburg run roughshod through the Keystone Division and to an overall 15-2 season. The Wildcats’ campaign came to an end in the District 3 Class 4A first round, but Mechanicsburg finished its regular season on a 14-match winning streak with Marquiss at the helm.

First Team

Olivia Hollen, jr., S, Boiling Springs

The setter is often considered the quarterback of a volleyball team, and Hollen embraced every part of that role for Bubbletown this fall. The Bubbler junior amassed a team-leading 367 assists and smashed 61 aces from behind the service line. In addition to her general-like attributes, Hollen collected 24 kills and helped steer Boiling Springs to a District 3 3A playoff berth. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Teagan Reynolds, sr., OH, Cumberland Valley

The Eagles lost a key senior class following the 2021 season, and Reynolds was one of many to fill in the gaps en route to the District 3 4A quarterfinals. Slamming her way to co-Mid-Penn Commonwealth Player of the Year honors, the CV outside hitter banked 95 kills this season. To complement her strong swings, Reynolds challenged opponents at the net, piling up a team-high 24 blocks.

Katie Quesenberry, sr., MH, Cedar Cliff

The power surge of the Cedar Cliff lineup, Quesenberry checked off several team bests in her final year on the high school circuit. Fifty-six blocks and 180 kills highlighted Quesenberry’s senior season, marks that lifted her to Commonwealth All-Division First Team honors and an All-District 3 Second Team nod. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team

Courtney Foose, jr., S, Mechanicsburg

Paired alongside Nutt, as well as Second Team honorees Emma Rizzutto and Jayden Eager, Foose contributed for the Wildcats in all facets of the game. The setter’s stellar junior year was headlined by 533 assists in addition to 125 digs, 51 aces, 30 kills and 10 blocks. Foose’s jack-of-all-trades play style earned her Keystone Division First Team laurels. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Shay Kolivoski, sr., L, Northern

The question wasn’t if but when would Kolivoski break the all-time digs record at Northern. The senior libero and Shippensburg commit cleared the 15-year standing mark, finishing the season with 298 digs, bringing her career total to 927. On top of the historic number, Kolivoski buried a team-high 40 aces this fall and grabbed Player of the Year honors for the Colonial Division. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Sammi McAuliffe, jr., MH, Trinity

One of many weapons for the Shamrocks on the court, McAuliffe produced quite the stat line on the way to co-Capital Division Player of the Year honors. The junior middle hitter delivered a team-best 58 aces to accompany 147 kills, 59 digs and 12 assists. McAullife’s all-around contributions helped steer Trinity to its fourth straight District 3 2A championship appearance. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Abigail McMullin, jr., OH, Trinity

McMullin was another force to be reckoned with in head coach John Barrick’s starting rotation. The third-year outside hitter stacked 179 kills, 133 digs and 48 aces against Shamrock opponents. McMullin was another catalyst to Trinity’s postseason run, as she hauled in Capital All-Division First Team honors.

Adeline Woodward, jr., OH, Trinity

A proverbial springboard on the volleyball court, Woodward rose above the net with the best of the best. She deposited a team-high 206 kills this fall which were complemented by 106 digs and 32 aces. Like McAuliffe and McMullin, Woodward reeled in a Capital All-Division First Team nod. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Second Team

Chloe Hagenbuch, sr., S, Big Spring

Kira Eisenberg, so., OH, Big Spring

Elliette Whittaker, sr., MH, Cumberland Valley

Avah Lee, sr., OH, Cumberland Valley

Emma Rizzutto, jr., DS, Mechanicsburg

Jayden Eager, sr., L, Mechanicsburg

Jillian Bender, sr., OH, Northern

Jess Minnick, jr., S, Trinity

Honorable Mentions

Jillian Strine, sr., MH, Boiling Springs; Ella Kilko, jr., OH, Boiling Springs; Kaitlyn Fassl, so., L, Boiling Springs; Vivian Catavaio, jr., L, Cedar Cliff; Madi Bogovic, so., OH, Cedar Cliff; Kathryn Sansom, jr., OPP, Cedar Cliff; Kate Berra, sr., S, Cumberland Valley; Aliana Ceo, jr., DS/L, Cumberland Valley; Teagan Valente, jr., OH, Mechanicsburg; Makayla Schlosser, jr., MH, Mechanicsburg; Leah Youtzy, sr., MH, Northern; Cassandra Williamson, DS, Red Land; Johnna Sim, OH, Red Land; Ava Lyijyen, MH, Red Land; Laney Gilbert, sr., L, Shippensburg; Jayda Gray, so., RS, Trinity; Melissa Zack, jr., MH, Trinity.