2022 All-Sentinel Boys Volleyball Team: Max Barr lifts Carlisle back to District 3 playoffs, swings his way to Player of the Year

The book on the 2022 high school boys volleyball season has officially closed which means it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Boys Volleyball Team which includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Max Barr, sr., OPP, Carlisle: A foot injury sidelined Barr the few remaining matches of the season, but the Thundering Herd opposite hitter helped propel Carlisle to its first District 3 postseason appearance since 2008. In his final waltz on the Gene Evans Gymnasium floor, which also included a Mid-Penn Commonwealth First Team nod, Barr pounded 271 kills and registered 42 blocks at the net. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Terry Ranck, Cumberland Valley: Guiding his Eagle outfit back to the PIAA playoffs with District 3 Class 3A runner-up honors, Ranck led CV through a myriad of injuries and adversity this spring. Despite the attrition, the Eagles hammered out a 17-4 record and authored 13 regular-season sweeps. 2021 All-Sentinel Coach of the Year.

First Team

Jared Johnson, sr., OH, Cumberland Valley: A mainstay in the CV lineup the last few seasons, Johnson was once again a constant force on the offensive side of the net. The Eagle senior and Juniata pledge slammed 299 kills this spring while serving 24 aces. He was a defensive presence as well with 31 stuffs and 113 service returns. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Thomas Smith, jr., S, Cumberland Valley: The quarterback of the CV battalion, there were few kills that didn’t start off the hands of Smith. Creating offensive sequences, Smith recorded 716 assists this season and set the tone at the net with a team-high 40 blocks. Sixty-eight digs and 24 aces topped off a breakout junior campaign.

Cameron Birch, sr., L, Cumberland Valley: Considered an underappreciated player by his skipper, Birch was an all-around stalwart for the Eagles during the 2022 campaign. The senior libero’s last dance in the Eagle Dome included 148 service returns, 99 digs, 45 kills and 21 assists. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Austin Hancock, sr., MH, Cumberland Valley: CV’s additional offensive spark plug, Hancock generated his share of noise from his middle position. Another Eagle that received his curtain call this spring, Hancock finished his senior season with 161 kills, 37 blocks and an efficient 71.6 kill percentage. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Tyler Hoke, sr., MH, Mechanicsburg: Hoke’s tall stature made him a headache on both the offensive and defensive sides of the net. Helping steer the Wildcats to the District 3 postseason for the first time since 2018, Hoke deposited 290 kills this spring while collecting 116 digs and 48 blocks. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Noah DeLong, jr., S, Mechanicsburg: There’s a good chance most, if not all, of Hoke’s kills were set up by DeLong. The heartbeat of the Wildcat crew, DeLong gathered 541 assists this season while shooting 56 kills over the net. The junior setter was also a deciding factor defensively, an area where he tallied 96 digs and swatted 28 swings.

Honorable Mentions

Wyatt Colestock, so., MB, Carlisle; Victor Adeyemi, sr., M, Cedar Cliff; Tyler Quinn, jr., L, Cumberland Valley; Jake Eby, jr., OH, Northern; Nathan Deller, jr., OPP, Northern; Drew Weaver, sr., OH, Northern; TJ Moyer, sr., MH, Red Land.