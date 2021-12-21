2021 All-Sentinel Girls Volleyball Team: Cumberland Valley's Izzy Reisinger slams her way to Player of the Year honors

With the 2021 high school girls volleyball season in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021 All-Sentinel Girls Volleyball Team which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Izzy Reisinger, sr., OH, Cumberland Valley

Reisinger’s 140 kills last season merely previewed the litany big things to come for the senior outside hitter this year. In her final dance with the Eagles, Reisinger racked up 309 kills, 170 digs, 30 blocks and 27 aces across 67 sets played. To top it off, she helped usher the Eagles to the District 3 Class 4A final, and the state quarterfinals. Reisinger was recognized with all-state 4A laurels. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

John Barrick, Trinity

Under the direction of Barrick, the Shamrocks were just three sets short of their second consecutive PIAA Class 2A title this fall, even without their strongest defensive presence in senior Lauren Trumpy, who suffered an ACL tear prior to the postseason run. Despite falling short of the state crown, Trinity snagged its third consecutive district 2A title, finished its season with a 20-2 record and boasted eight Mid-Penn Capital Division all-stars. 2020 All-Sentinel Coach of the Year.

First Team

Jena Minnick, sr., S, Trinity

Repeating what’s become a staple in her prep career, Minnick quarterbacked Trinity & Co. from her setter position for one final go-around this year and flooded the stat sheet. The Shamrock senior and all-state 2A honoree mounted 584 assists, 139 digs, 80 kills and 79 aces across Trinity’s 22-match schedule. Minnick’s 584 assists more than doubled her total from last season (252). 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Gracen Nutt, jr., OH, Mechanicsburg

A year removed from a 3-11 record, Nutt helped vault the Wildcats to a 12-6 record and their first district playoff berth since 2015. Individually, the Mechanicsburg junior nearly evened her dig-to-kill ratio, piling up 187 and 185, respectively. In the service department, she totaled 30 aces.

Mattea Penner, sr., OH, Big Spring

What couldn’t Penner do on the hardwood this fall? The Big Spring senior tallied 200 kills, 180 digs and 46 aces en route to earning Mid-Penn Colonial Division Player of the Year honors. Penner’s all-around play steered the Bulldogs to a 9-9 record and a district playoff bid, the program’s sixth trip to the postseason in the last seven years. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Katie Quesenberry, jr., MH, Cedar Cliff

Quesenberry has one more year until she reaches senior status, but the Cedar Cliff co-captain and All-District 3 selection’s leadership flowered on the court this season. She whistled 113 kills over the net coupled with 26 aces. Quesenberry’s overpowering swings marshaled the Colts to the district 4A playoffs, where they won a game against No. 1-seeded Cumberland Valley in the first round.

Ryanne Whiteman, sr., libero, Trinity

The linchpin of the Shamrocks' defense, Whiteman’s game only grew stronger this season, following an impressive junior campaign. The all-state 2A honoree’s 272 digs led the team — she more than doubled her output from last year (130) — in addition to 46 aces and a 96.0 serving percentage. Whiteman’s defensive showcase complemented Trinity’s constant offensive outpour. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Heather Seubert, sr., DS, Trinity

The other half of the Shamrock elite defense, the stat sheet doesn’t exemplify how vital Seubert was in the Trinity starting rotation this fall. She notched 176 digs in addition to 46 aces, a 92.7 serve percentage and 20 assists. Seubert’s hounding defensive presence resulted in an a Class 2A all-state nod and keyed Trinity’s second straight trip to the state 2A title match.

Jordan Thompson, sr., libero, Cumberland Valley

You didn’t want to be on the receiving end of one of Thompson’s serves this season. The CV senior buried 34 aces to complement an 89.6 serving percentage this fall, which included district postseason service runs of 16 and eight. Thompson’s 423 digs also paced the Eagles — Reisinger’s 170 were second most. Along with Reisinger, Thompson was awarded all-state 4A honors.

Abby Ziegler, sr., OH, Cumberland Valley

An All-District 3 selection for a reason, Ziegler was another key asset in the Eagles' postseason stretch. Ziegler matched Reisinger’s quick-strike ability, notching 136 kills to go along with 99 digs, a team-high 45 aces and 10 blocks. Her 15.0 ace percentage also ranked tops among the team in 250 serving attempts or more.

Honorable Mention

Marlee Johnson, sr., Big Spring; Lexi Loudon, sr., Boiling Springs; Taylor Rice, sr., Boiling Springs; Jillian Strine, jr., Boiling Springs; Avery Gallahue, sr., Carlisle; Brooke Denlinger, sr., Carlisle; Myanna Kuntz-Green, jr., Carlisle; Meghan Schraeder, sr., Cedar Cliff; Vivian Cavataio, so., Cedar Cliff; Anna Dravk, sr., Cumberland Valley; Lindsay Ferguson, sr., Cumberland Valley; Ella Forsythe, sr., Mechanicsburg; Jayden Eager, jr., Mechanicsburg; Courtney Foose, so., Mechanicsburg; Emma Martin, sr., Mechanicsburg; Shay Kolivoski, jr., Northern; Alexia Plever, sr., Red Land; Sarah Watson, sr., Red Land; Jadeyn Snyder, jr., Red Land; Adeline Woodward, so., Trinity; Sammi McAuliffe, so., Trinity; Olivia Zimmerman, sr., Trinity; Jess Minnick, so., Trinity; Lauren Trumpy, sr., Trinity.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

