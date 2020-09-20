2020 HS Girls Volleyball Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team

Here are preview capsules for 2020 high school girls volleyball teams in The Sentinel coverage area:
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Cedar Cliff Colts
Coach: Ann McGinnis (29th season)
Classification: 4A
Last year: 5-9 (5-9)
Postseason: did not qualify
Key losses: Maddie Enders.
Key returning players: Natalie Uibel, sr., OH; Aliza Sellars, sr., LIB; Abbie Shultz, sr., OH/DS; Meghan Schraeder, jr., MH.
Key newcomers: Katie Quesenberry, so., MH.
Opener: Sept. 29 vs. Altoona, 6
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Coach: Jackie Orner (11th season)
Classification: 4A
Last year: 14-5 (11-3)
Postseason: Beat Central Dauphin 3-0 in District 3 Class 4A third-place match. Lost to Bishop Shanahan 3-0 in PIAA Class 4A first round.
Key losses: Evelyn Hosie, K.J. Strong, Chelsea O'Leary.
Key returning players: Kara Lehman, sr., S; Jania Robinson, sr., S; Izzy Reisinger, jr., OH.
Key newcomers: Rachel Runk, sr.
Opener: Sept. 29 vs. Mifflin County, 5:30
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Coach: Casey Hawbaker (1st season)
Classification: 4A
Last year: 6-12 (5-9 Commonwealth)
Postseason: did not qualify
Key losses: Holly Stiltner, Kylie Denlinger, Kassidy Killinger, Carter Gallahue, Kellan Ruf
Key returning players: Avery Gallahue, OH/MH; Kayla Unger, S/DS; Kaila Noel, OH.
Key newcomers: Heidi Heinlein, LIB/DS; Lauren Musser, OPP/OH; Madison Tack, MH.
Opener: Sept. 29 vs. Hershey, 6:30
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Coach: Kat Marquiss (3rd season, 11-25)
Classification: 4A
Last year: 3-15 (1-11)
Postseason: did not qualify
Key losses: Not provided.
Key returning players: Not provided.
Key newcomers: Not provided.
Opener: Sept. 29 at Lower Dauphin, 5
Red Land Patriots
Coach: Chris Williamson
Classification: 3A
Last year: 4-15 (2-12 Commonwealth)
Postseason: did not qualify
Key losses: Not provided.
Key returning players: Not provided.
Key newcomers: Not provided.
Opener: Sept. 28 vs. Steel-High, 6:30
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Boiling Springs Bubblers
Coach: Mike Morret (4th season, 14-38)
Classification: 2A
Last year: 6-11 (3-7)
Postseason: did not qualify
Key losses: Not provided.
Key returning players: Not provided.
Key newcomers: Not provided.
Opener: Sept. 28 at Greencastle-Antrim, 6
Trinity Shamrocks
Coach: John Barrick (10th season)
Classification: 2A
Last year: 22-2 (10-0)
Postseason: Beat Delone Catholic 3-0 in District 3 Class 2A final. Lost to North Penn-Liberty 3-0 in PIAA Class 2A semifinals.
Key losses: Katie Sajer, Ava Christman.
Key returning players: Gracie Britten, sr., MH; Lauren Trumpy, jr., MH; Ryanna Whiteman, jr., LIB; Jenna Minnich, jr., S.
Key newcomers: Jessica Minnick, fr., S; Sammie McAuliffe, fr., MH; Abbey McMullin, fr., OH; Adeline Woodward, fr., OH.
Opener: Sept. 28 vs. Middletown, 6:30
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Big Spring Bulldogs
Coach: Cara Rhone (8th season, 71-63)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 11-9 (4-6 Capital)
Postseason: Lost to West York 3-0 in District 3 Class 3A first round.
Key losses: Regan Donato, Kayla Witter.
Key returning players: Skylar Hertzler, sr., MH; Matte Penner, jr., OH; Marlee Johnson, jr., MH; Bailey Gutshall, jr., RS.
Key newcomers: Rylee Bloser, jr., OH; Chloe Hagenbuch, so., S; Faith Warner, so., S; Lauren Finkenbinder, so., MH; Camryn Madden, so., MH.
Opener: Sept. 29 at Greencastle-Antrim, 6
Northern Polar Bears
Coach: Kelsi Ceriani (2nd season, 11-11)
Classification: 4A
Last year: 11-11 (5-5 Capital)
Postseason: Lost to Palmyra 3-0 in District 3 Class 3A first round.
Key losses: Kaitlyn Goss, Dakota Johnson.
Key returning players: Lauren Pryor, sr., MB; Evie Vidic, sr., MB; Ava Thoman, sr., OH; Ella Lerew, sr., RS; Kyla Kolivoski, sr., DS/S; Jacey Moyer, sr., DS; Cheyenne Hileman, sr., OH/SS; Jillian Bender, so., S.
Key newcomers: Camryn Thompson, jr., MB; Shay Kolivoski, so., LIB.
Opener: Saturday at Shippensburg, 11:30 a.m.
Shippensburg Greyhounds
Coach: John Klenzing (3rd season, 4-35)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 3-17 (1-11 Keystone)
Postseason: did not qualify
Key losses: Not provided.
Key returning players: Not provided.
Key newcomers: Not provided.
Opener: Saturday vs. Northern, 11:30 a.m.
These preview capsules have been updated from their previous version with corrected results from the 2018 District 3 Girls Volleyball Championships.
