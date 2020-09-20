 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 HS Girls Volleyball Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team
alert top story
2020 HS Girls Volleyball Preview Capsules

2020 HS Girls Volleyball Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team

{{featured_button_text}}
CV State College Volleyball 11 (copy)

Cumberland Valley’s Kara Lehman, left, enters her senior year after already putting together a strong varsity career. The Eagles are hoping to improve on last year's third-place finish in districts.

 Sentinel file

Here are preview capsules for 2020 high school girls volleyball teams in The Sentinel coverage area:

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cedar Cliff Colts

Coach: Ann McGinnis (29th season)

Classification: 4A

Last year: 5-9 (5-9)

Postseason: did not qualify

Key losses: Maddie Enders.

Key returning players: Natalie Uibel, sr., OH; Aliza Sellars, sr., LIB; Abbie Shultz, sr., OH/DS; Meghan Schraeder, jr., MH.

Key newcomers: Katie Quesenberry, so., MH.

Opener: Sept. 29 vs. Altoona, 6

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Coach: Jackie Orner (11th season)

Classification: 4A

Last year: 14-5 (11-3)

Postseason: Beat Central Dauphin 3-0 in District 3 Class 4A third-place match. Lost to Bishop Shanahan 3-0 in PIAA Class 4A first round.

Key losses: Evelyn Hosie, K.J. Strong, Chelsea O'Leary.

Key returning players: Kara Lehman, sr., S; Jania Robinson, sr., S; Izzy Reisinger, jr., OH.

Key newcomers: Rachel Runk, sr.

Opener: Sept. 29 vs. Mifflin County, 5:30

Cumberland Valley Carlisle Volleyball 6 (copy)

Carlisle, along with Red Land, slides from the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division to the Keystone for the next two years.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Coach: Casey Hawbaker (1st season)

Classification: 4A

Last year: 6-12 (5-9 Commonwealth)

Postseason: did not qualify

Key losses: Holly Stiltner, Kylie Denlinger, Kassidy Killinger, Carter Gallahue, Kellan Ruf

Key returning players: Avery Gallahue, OH/MH; Kayla Unger, S/DS; Kaila Noel, OH.

Key newcomers: Heidi Heinlein, LIB/DS; Lauren Musser, OPP/OH; Madison Tack, MH.

Opener: Sept. 29 vs. Hershey, 6:30

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Coach: Kat Marquiss (3rd season, 11-25)

Classification: 4A

Last year: 3-15 (1-11)

Postseason: did not qualify

Key losses: Not provided.

Key returning players: Not provided.

Key newcomers: Not provided.

Opener: Sept. 29 at Lower Dauphin, 5

Red Land Patriots

Coach: Chris Williamson

Classification: 3A

Last year: 4-15 (2-12 Commonwealth)

Postseason: did not qualify

Key losses: Not provided.

Key returning players: Not provided.

Key newcomers: Not provided.

Opener: Sept. 28 vs. Steel-High, 6:30

Trinity Central Cambria volleyball 5.JPG (copy)

Trinity’s Lauren Trumpy, right, exploded onto the season last year as a dominant sophomore middle hitter, helping the Shamrocks make their longest postseason run in history.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Boiling Springs Bubblers

Coach: Mike Morret (4th season, 14-38)

Classification: 2A

Last year: 6-11 (3-7)

Postseason: did not qualify

Key losses: Not provided.

Key returning players: Not provided.

Key newcomers: Not provided.

Opener: Sept. 28 at Greencastle-Antrim, 6

Trinity Shamrocks

Coach: John Barrick (10th season)

Classification: 2A

Last year: 22-2 (10-0)

Postseason: Beat Delone Catholic 3-0 in District 3 Class 2A final. Lost to North Penn-Liberty 3-0 in PIAA Class 2A semifinals.

Key losses: Katie Sajer, Ava Christman.

Key returning players: Gracie Britten, sr., MH; Lauren Trumpy, jr., MH; Ryanna Whiteman, jr., LIB; Jenna Minnich, jr., S.

Key newcomers: Jessica Minnick, fr., S; Sammie McAuliffe, fr., MH; Abbey McMullin, fr., OH; Adeline Woodward, fr., OH.

Opener: Sept. 28 vs. Middletown, 6:30

Northern Central Dauphin East Volleyball 3 (copy)

Northern’s Ava Thoman, center, and Lauren Pryor, right, return for a squad that finished .500 and made the district playoffs in 2019.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring Bulldogs

Coach: Cara Rhone (8th season, 71-63)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 11-9 (4-6 Capital)

Postseason: Lost to West York 3-0 in District 3 Class 3A first round.

Key losses: Regan Donato, Kayla Witter.

Key returning players: Skylar Hertzler, sr., MH; Matte Penner, jr., OH; Marlee Johnson, jr., MH; Bailey Gutshall, jr., RS.

Key newcomers: Rylee Bloser, jr., OH; Chloe Hagenbuch, so., S; Faith Warner, so., S; Lauren Finkenbinder, so., MH; Camryn Madden, so., MH.

Opener: Sept. 29 at Greencastle-Antrim, 6

Northern Polar Bears

Coach: Kelsi Ceriani (2nd season, 11-11)

Classification: 4A

Last year: 11-11 (5-5 Capital)

Postseason: Lost to Palmyra 3-0 in District 3 Class 3A first round.

Key losses: Kaitlyn Goss, Dakota Johnson.

Key returning players: Lauren Pryor, sr., MB; Evie Vidic, sr., MB; Ava Thoman, sr., OH; Ella Lerew, sr., RS; Kyla Kolivoski, sr., DS/S; Jacey Moyer, sr., DS; Cheyenne Hileman, sr., OH/SS; Jillian Bender, so., S.

Key newcomers: Camryn Thompson, jr., MB; Shay Kolivoski, so., LIB.

Opener: Saturday at Shippensburg, 11:30 a.m.

Shippensburg Greyhounds

Coach: John Klenzing (3rd season, 4-35)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 3-17 (1-11 Keystone)

Postseason: did not qualify

Key losses: Not provided.

Key returning players: Not provided.

Key newcomers: Not provided.

Opener: Saturday vs. Northern, 11:30 a.m.

HS Girls Volleyball: Cleaning, spacing, small-group workouts focus for Cumberland Valley in attempt to mitigate risk
PIAA Girls Volleyball: Trinity survives five-set scare from Central Cambria in Class 2A opener
PIAA Girls Volleyball: A Q&A with Trinity head coach John Barrick ahead of Tuesday's Class 2A semifinals
PIAA Girls Volleyball: Serve-receive, improved mentality lifts Trinity to uncharted heights — the PIAA Class 2A semis
PIAA Girls Volleyball: Trinity's historic season ends in Class 2A semifinals against North Penn-Liberty

These preview capsules have been updated from their previous version with corrected results from the 2018 District 3 Girls Volleyball Championships.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News