2020 All-Sentinel Girls Volleyball Team: Trinity's Gracie Britten smashes her way to PIAA gold, Player of the Year

Shay Kolivoski, so., L, Northern — Kolivoski had 284 digs in just 12 games this season for the Polar Bears — something that's pretty hard to do even during a normal season. As just a sophomore, Kolivoski is on track to break the school record for digs. Add in 20 aces and to boot and you've got one talented player.

Izzy Reisinger, jr., OH, Cumberland Valley — Leading the team in kills with 140 — an impressive number in a normal season with a full schedule, much less a shortened one like — 2020 Reisinger was another valuable asset for the Eagles. Reisinger also added on the highest pass rating of a season total of 2.88 to her stat sheet to go along with 89 digs and 23 aces for the season. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Honorable Mention

Mattea Penner, jr., OH, Big Spring; Chloe Hagenbuch, so., S, Big Spring; Kayla Unger, sr., S, Carlisle; Avery Gallahue, jr., MH, Carlisle; Heidi Heinlein, sr., L, Carlisle; Brooke Denlinger, jr., OH, Carlisle; Jania Robinson, sr., S, Cumberland Valley; Emma Martin, so., L, Mechanicsburg; Ava Thoman, sr., OH, Northern; Lauren Pryor, sr., MH, Northern; McKinnah Baker, sr., Red Land; Tianna Jackson, sr., MH, Shippensburg; Aspyn Keetch, sr., S, Shippensburg; Brittany Martin, sr., OH, Shippensburg; Kendal Myers, sr., OH, Trinity; Heather Seubert, jr., DS, Trinity.

All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel’s sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520