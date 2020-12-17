2020 All-Sentinel Girls Volleyball Team: Trinity's Gracie Britten smashes her way to PIAA gold, Player of the Year

The 2020 fall season is over. Time to hand out some awards.
This year's All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Player of the Year
Gracie Britten, sr., MH, Trinity — The heart of a Shamrocks team that went 17-0 and won their first PIAA championship. Britten recorded the winning kill in that match, cementing her status as one of the program’s greats with a 17-kill, 12-block performance. Trinity steamrolled its competition, dropping just two sets all year. The 5-foot-11 captain finished with 92 kills and 23 aces. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Coach of the Year
John Barrick, Trinity — Getting your team to a second straight District 3 Class 2A title and then nabbing the program’s first state title with relative ease will get you noticed, and it will surely get you Coach of the Year honors. Barrick did just that this season with a stacked roster, dismantling opponents through the regular and postseason on the way to his second straight Coach of the Year award.
First Team
Lauren Trumpy, jr., MH, Trinity — Trumpy was another huge part of why the Shamrocks were a force to be reckoned with this season. One of the best blockers in the Mid-Penn, the 6-foot-3 All-State selection had 120 kills to end the season and added 10 blocks combined for the district and state finals. And to think, she spends nine months a year playing basketball and is this good with a volleyball. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Ryanne Whiteman, jr., L, Trinity — With most of the Shamrocks team coming back for senior years, Whiteman will be at the center of the absolutely solid core for one more year. Whiteman had 37 aces and 130 digs to end the season, providing steady, top-notch defense that fed right into Trinity's explosive offense. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Jena Minnick, jr., S, Trinity — Minnick will be another lethal asset returning for Trinity’s core for 2021. Minnick had 44 aces, 40 kills, 252 assists and 48 digs to make her an all-around player that will undoubtedly up her game next season. She was excellent mixing in back sets, shoots, middle sets and everything else a good setter needs in her repertoire to fool opponents. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Kara Lehman, sr., S, Cumberland Valley — One of the best court quarterbacks for the Eagles, Lehman hit a rare career milestone with 1,500 assists this season among an impressive stat sheet. A 2020 All-State selection for a reason, Lehman had 97 kills, 240 assists and 31 aces to end the season. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Natalie Uibel, sr., OH, Cedar Cliff — After making some noise in the Mid-Penn last season, Uibel upped her game this season. In a COVID-shortened 11 matches this season, the captain and Salisbury University commit put up an impressive stat sheet with 123 kills, 24 aces and 82 digs to end her final year as a Colt. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Shay Kolivoski, so., L, Northern — Kolivoski had 284 digs in just 12 games this season for the Polar Bears — something that's pretty hard to do even during a normal season. As just a sophomore, Kolivoski is on track to break the school record for digs. Add in 20 aces and to boot and you've got one talented player.
Izzy Reisinger, jr., OH, Cumberland Valley — Leading the team in kills with 140 — an impressive number in a normal season with a full schedule, much less a shortened one like — 2020 Reisinger was another valuable asset for the Eagles. Reisinger also added on the highest pass rating of a season total of 2.88 to her stat sheet to go along with 89 digs and 23 aces for the season. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Honorable Mention
Mattea Penner, jr., OH, Big Spring; Chloe Hagenbuch, so., S, Big Spring; Kayla Unger, sr., S, Carlisle; Avery Gallahue, jr., MH, Carlisle; Heidi Heinlein, sr., L, Carlisle; Brooke Denlinger, jr., OH, Carlisle; Jania Robinson, sr., S, Cumberland Valley; Emma Martin, so., L, Mechanicsburg; Ava Thoman, sr., OH, Northern; Lauren Pryor, sr., MH, Northern; McKinnah Baker, sr., Red Land; Tianna Jackson, sr., MH, Shippensburg; Aspyn Keetch, sr., S, Shippensburg; Brittany Martin, sr., OH, Shippensburg; Kendal Myers, sr., OH, Trinity; Heather Seubert, jr., DS, Trinity.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel’s sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.
