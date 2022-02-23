Unified Bocce: Northern rolls to Mid-Penn Capital crown

Behind the hand-drawn signs of encouragement lining the hallway, the donated snacks, the pep-band national anthem and the rest of the accompanying pageantry of Wednesday’s Mid-Penn Capital Division playoffs at Boiling Springs, competition underlined the experience for the four programs as they competed for gold on Dieter Court.

And Northern’s MaKenna Hein provided the exclamation point.

Hein’s roll in the extra frame of the gold medal match highlighted a 5-4 win for the Polar Bears over host Boiling Springs, and it punctuated a day of postseason play for teams that field an equal number of athletes (competitors with intellectual disabilities) and partners (athletes without intellectual disabilities) in a Unified bocce tournament that also featured teams from Cumberland Valley and Mechanicsburg. The teams scored points based on how close they could roll their balls toward a target ball called the pallina.

“Oh my gosh, it was awesome,” Northern coach Lauren Berry said of Hein’s decisive roll. “She really came in for us at the last moment. I’m so proud of her, and it’s her senior year so it makes it even more special.”

The Polar Bears have fielded a Unified bocce program since the 2017-18 winter season. With Wednesday’s victory, they advanced in the postseason for the first time, punching a ticket to the regional championships scheduled for March 9 at Halifax, where they’ll compete against three other division champions with a chance to reach the PIAA/Special Olympics PA state championship.

While the Polar Bears represented one of the older programs in Wednesday’s tournament, Cumberland Valley capped its first season of competition. The Eagles finished sixth, dropping decisions to one of Boiling Springs’ two teams and one of the teams from Mechanicsburg.

“It’s been a great experience,” Cumberland Valley coach Shane Griffiths said. “When you do something like this, you just don’t know how everybody will react and how everybody will take it on, but it actually came together better than expected.”

Griffiths, who had coached in Cumberland Valley’s soccer and basketball programs, took the opportunity to pilot the Eagles through their first Unified bocce season.

“I’ve done state-qualifying playoff games,” he said, “but this is definitely one of the more fulfilling and heartwarming things I’ve done. You leave feeling pretty good afterwards, and to see the kids interact the way they have been, it’s special.”

The Mechanicsburg teams finished third and fifth, capping the program’s third season. The Wildcats competed in 2019-20 but lost last season to restrictions due to COVID policies.

“It’s just a great bonding experience,” said Mechanicsburg coach Doug Erney, “to see how the kids grow closer together. At first, there’s always a feeling-out process for the buddies, I think, sometimes, but once they get around the kids a lot more, they start to show who they really are, which is kind of cool.”

The Wildcats surged to a 7-3 win over the other Boiling Springs representative. The Bubblers finished with second and fourth-place hardware.

“It’s been totally amazing,” Boiling Springs coach Katherine Suwala said. “The kids were excited to be back at it, and as the season progressed, we got better and better.”

Boiling Springs’ teams went 2-0 in the preliminary round Wednesday to advance both to the semifinals.

“We just have such a diverse group. They’re all so kind. They work hard, and their teamwork is unbelievable,” said Suwala, who cited her players’ collaboration on strategy between rolls.

In the championship match, Northern took a 2-0 lead in the first frame, but the Bubblers charged back, scoring a point each in the second and third frames and two in the fourth with the help of a well-aimed roll from Ainslee Martin. The Boiling Springs program has grown since its 2018 inception, drawing interest and building momentum along the way.

“We coach the kids to coach themselves during the game,” Suwala said, “and that has just gotten easier with the more kids who come back. The kids are talking about it in school. We just have an unbelievable amount of interest in it.”

But it was Northern’s turn to rally with two points in the final two frames before the 30-minute match time limit. It forced an extra frame.

The Polar Bears were ready.

During the regular season, Northern had rallied to defeat Halifax, the defending regional champion, in a Feb. 15 match. Wednesday, the Polar Bears summoned the same energy.

“The win at Halifax was huge for us,” Berry said. “Halifax previously always won the regional tournament. They always beat everybody, so beating them was definitely a huge perk for this year.”

Wednesday, they added another perk: A division title and the promise of post-meet milkshakes. Despite a small step back in participants, Berry saw the growth in Northern’s program on the floor at Boiling Springs.

“I feel like we’ve been able to focus more on each player,” she said, “and help them develop and grow as a player. It’s been really cool to see them progress.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

