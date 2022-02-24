Turf field in the works, Cumberland Valley High School ready to host PIAA football championships through 2025

The PIAA board of directors voted Wednesday to move the site of the state football championships to Cumberland Valley High School through 2025.

The PIAA also awarded CV the state soccer, volleyball and field hockey championships for the four-year cycle. The PIAA also received bids to host the football championships from Hersheypark, Penn State and Altoona. Hersheypark Stadium has hosted the PIAA football championships since 1998.

“We are very pleased to host the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley,” CV Athletic Director Mike Craig told abc27. “This will be great for our community and we are excited to host. We have the support of the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau and our people are up to the challenge. We believe our facilities are second to none and we are pretty centrally located in Pennsylvania.”

"We’re thrilled the Cumberland Valley will host the top high school athletes from across Pennsylvania beginning this year," said Aaron Jumper, Public Relations Manager, Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau. "These events will showcase our restaurants, shops, and lodging partners, as well as the facilities at Cumberland Valley High School."

PIAA Executive Director Bob Lombardi applauded Cumberland Valley's proposal as well as the support it would receive from the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau.

“The (request for proposal documents) that were submitted by (Cumberland Valley) were very, very competitive and very attractive,” Lombardi told the Beaver County Times Wednesday evening. “... There was quite a host of things there that were very attractive, along with their involvement with the (Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau) and making a very nice financial package for us.”

“Cumberland Valley School District will be a great host for the state championships, and we’re excited to partner with them and our lodging partners to create a great weekend experience," said Patrick Bourque, Destination Sales Manager, Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau. "We expect thousands of guests to eat, shop and stay in the Cumberland Valley during the events."

The Times reported that Lombardi cited CV's plans to install an artificial turf field in its football stadium and upgrade its press box area as reasons the school's proposal stood out. The Times also reported that Lombardi also mentioned the availability of a training room, weight room, media center, individual player locker rooms and two artificial turf surfaces for walk-throughs as being key factors in the group’s decision-making process.

The quality of Hersheypark Stadium’s facilities, including the venue’s small-sized locker rooms, was listed as a reason to make the move from Hershey.

“It’s a complaint that we’ve received from the schools — that they come into a state championship game and maybe some of the facility isn’t what they're used to even playing at in the regular season,” Lombardi told the Times. “And that becomes tough to defend after a while.”

Cumberland Valley School District approved plans to upgrade Chapman Field, it's football stadium, from grass to turf in October 2021.

The school board accepted proposals then for new sports turf and synthetic track replacement at Chapman Field from Field Turf USA out of Hunt Valley, Maryland, for $2,030,000. The project will be funded through the district’s general fund using a cooperative purchasing agreement.

The board also approved field and track renovations and new lighting for Chapman Field as well as new lighting for the high school baseball and softball fields at the district’s educational campus.

Chapman Field’s main playing field and track facility were last renovated in 2000. Work on those renovations and lighting projects is expected start in the spring and will be completed in August depending on weather conditions, CV officials said in October.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

