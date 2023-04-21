Eric Kindler, a 2010 Trinity graduate, has served as the school's athletic director since August 2021 and plans to leave the area to accept a position in Philadelphia following the end of the 2021-22 school year. Prior to his stint as Trinity, Kindler served as head boys basketball coach at Conwell-Eagan Catholic High School and taught civics at Boys Latin of Philadelphia Charter School.

"Serving as AD has been an absolute blessing in my life, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve in this role," Kindler wrote in a statement to The Sentinel Friday. "A huge thank you to the whole Trinity community for the daily effort put in to ensure quality athletics that seek The Highest Good in all that we do. I most especially thank our coaches, players, departmental personnel, and principal John Cominsky for their commitment to Shamrock athletics. I will always be a proud Shamrock and am eager to see the great things to come for our school and its athletic teams."