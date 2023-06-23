Trinity High School announced Alanna Stuart as its next athletic director in a press release Friday.

Stuart replaces Eric Kindler, who submitted his resignation in April after two years in the position. Stuart has been at Trinity since 2004 and served in a myriad of roles, including physical education and health teacher, a department chair and most recently as associate athletic director.

Stuart also headed the Shamrock girls lacrosse program for seven seasons before stepping down following the 2022 campaign. Trinity made three District 3 Class 2A postseason appearances under her direction — in 2017, 2018 and 2022 — and captured the program’s first playoff win in a 2017 opener against Lampeter-Strasburg.

Stuart is a graduate of Cumberland Valley, where she lettered in field hockey and basketball. Following high school, she walked on at East Stroudsburg for lacrosse.

“Ms. Stuart brings with her a deep devotion to Trinity and a desire to see success for all student-athletes,” the press release reads. “We are excited for the continued growth and excellence of Trinity athletics under the leadership of Ms. Stuart!”

Photos: Scenes from Trinity High School 58th annual commencement