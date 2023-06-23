Sentinel Staff
Trinity High School announced Alanna Stuart as its next athletic director in a
press release Friday.
Stuart replaces Eric Kindler, who submitted his resignation in April after two years in the position. Stuart has been at Trinity since 2004 and served in a myriad of roles, including physical education and health teacher, a department chair and most recently as associate athletic director.
Stuart also headed the Shamrock girls lacrosse program for seven seasons before stepping down following the 2022 campaign. Trinity made three District 3 Class 2A postseason appearances under her direction — in 2017, 2018 and 2022 — and captured the program’s first playoff win in a 2017 opener against Lampeter-Strasburg.
Stuart is a graduate of Cumberland Valley, where she lettered in field hockey and basketball. Following high school, she walked on at East Stroudsburg for lacrosse.
“Ms. Stuart brings with her a deep devotion to Trinity and a desire to see success for all student-athletes,” the press release reads. “We are excited for the continued growth and excellence of Trinity athletics under the leadership of Ms. Stuart!”
Photos: Scenes from Trinity High School 58th annual commencement
Trinity High School students posed for family photos and selfies before the commencement ceremony Friday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity High School students wait in the cafeteria before the commencement ceremony.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity High School students line up for the annual commencement ceremony Friday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sheila Moser, back, helps her niece, Cauley Spahr, front, place her mortarboard before Trinity High School's commencement.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sophia Corona pauses during preparations for Trinity High School's commencement Friday evening.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ben Bonsall, left, gets help from Mallory Brandt, right, as they prepare to participate in Trinity High School's commencement exercises Friday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jose Leandro Centenera, salutatorian of the Trinity High School Class of 2023, gives his commencement speech Friday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Antonio Lorenzo Centenera, valedictorian of Trinity High School's Class of 2023, addresses the crowd during commencement Friday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity High School graduating students pose for photos with friends Friday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity High School students congregated in the school ahead of the commencement ceremony Friday evening.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity High School staff ready themselves ahead of Friday's commencement ceremony.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity High School staff clap during the commencement ceremony Friday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Family members filled Trinity High School's auditorium for the Friday evening commencement.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
