Trinity’s Adeline Woodward didn’t advance past 9 feet, 6 inches in the girls pole vault at the 2023 Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships. She missed a medal.

“I knew that would just give me more motivation for today,” she said.

“Today” was the District 3 Class 2A championships at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium Saturday, an opportunity to write a new chapter, turn a page and carve out another memorable mark in a decorated prep career.

Woodward made it memorable, battling with close friend and Bermudian Springs’ Lilyana Carlson at 12 feet. Woodward curled over the bar in two attempts to Carlson’s three, mining district gold for the second time while setting the District 3 Class 2A meet record.

“When we were going for it, at least I didn't even realize that we were going for the record,” Woodward said. “So when our coach told us that we beat it, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that's awesome.’ And it's great to share it with Lily because we practice together. And last year at this meet, I met her and we've become so close over the year.”

The tight-knit relationship between the vaulters fostered friendly competition and extra motivation for Woodward. She cited ebbs and flows throughout her regular season, many of the high and lows coming against Carlson in weekend invitationals.

Working up to 12 feet, Woodward cleared each bar on her first attempt. Carlson was perfect as well until 11-6 when she was forced to use a second try to extend the competition.

“I feel like how close we are, practicing together, seeing her every week, it makes it a little competition between us,” Woodward said. “But I think that just makes us both better.”

Trinity senior Bryn Kilroy joined Woodward and Carlson on the podium, clearing 9 feet to snare a bronze medal.

“I'm so proud of her,” Woodward said. “She got a 9-inch PR today, and that's insane. She's amazing. I don't know what I'm going to do with our jumpers next year. I'm gonna be all by myself. I'm gonna miss them, but it was just awesome to see her right next to me.”

Trinity’s golden day on the track

Woodward’s district record highlighted the Shamrocks’ performance in Saturday's field events, but the Trinity girls relay teams set the tone early and ended the day with gold.

Trinity’s 4x800 quartet opened the meet with a first-place run, clocking in at 10:08.18. The 4x400 relay defended last year's district title at 4:09.22. Lila Shore, Sara Crowell and Frances Maury were part of both groups, and Julia Sheaffer and Caroline Cunningham ran in the 4x800 and 4x400, respectively.

“We knew coming into this that we wanted to win,” Maury said after the 4x400. “We did what we needed to do. We all played our part.”

Shore kicked both opening legs. Maury anchored both. Shore’s opening splits built a comfortable lead that allowed the middle legs to maintain the advantages at a steady pace. And with Maury’s final surges, the ‘Rocks won the 4x800 by 10 seconds and the 4x400 by two.

“We started the day off strong and then our coaches were really big on team effort and supporting each other,” Crowell said. “So I think just watching everybody else place really well in their events just motivated us.”

The medal haul didn’t end for Shore, Crowell and Maury, as each reached the podium in individual events. Shore and Maury corralled silver medals in the 1,600 and 400-meter races with Shore clocking 5:28.42 and Maury covering in 59.84. Crowell placed eighth in the 800 at 2:29.41.

“With being so close and cheering everyone on, and with this being our last race,” Shore said after the 4x400, “we just gave everything we had.”

Trinity’s other medal winners included Julianna Prokop (fourth in the 300 hurdles at 50.64), Nora Scanish (seventh in the 100 at 13.17) and a seventh-place finish for the 4x100 relay team at 52.35. On the boys side, Trey Weiand sprinted to seventh in the 200 (23.73), and the Shamrocks took eighth place in the 4x100 (45.93).

Camp Hill also struck big in Class 2A field, as Kate Chaplin reeled in silver and seventh-place medals in the 300 hurdles (49.16) and 100 hurdles (17.67). In the boys 200, Cole Jones and Nash Kemble finished fourth (52.90) and eighth (53.22), and the Lion boys 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams went for fifth (8:29.89) and sixth (3:37.17).

