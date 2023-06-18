Trinity’s Adeline Woodward finished second in the rising stars division of the girls pole vault Friday, leading the local performances at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet at Philadelphia’s Franklin field.

Woodward, coming off a high school season where she captured the District 3 Class 2A pole vault title and finished second in a jump-off for the state crown, cleared 11 feet, 11.75 inches in Friday’s competition, finishing second to Ella Karolewski of Hillsborough, New Jersey, who cleared 12-3.5). Red Land’s Marlayna Concannon also qualified for the event but did not clear a bar.

East Pennbsoro’s Breckin Swope competed in Sunday’s boys pole vault championship, finishing 18th at a height of 15-3.

In girls championship events held Friday, Carlisle’s Emily Leatherman finished 20th in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (7:13.38), and Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark took 28th place in the discus throw (124-2).

Carlisle’s Darian Crim, Kevin Shank, Ryan Brody and Andrew Diehl rounded out the list of local finishers with a 50th-place performance in the boys 4x800-meter championship Friday at 8:03.48.

Ashley Pines of Cumberland Valley qualified for Sunday’s girls rising stars 800-meter run but did not run the race.

