Woodward cleared 11 feet, 6 inches to clinch second place in the PIAA Class 2A pole vault.
Trinity’s Adeline Woodward finished second in the rising stars division of the girls pole vault Friday, leading the local performances at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet at Philadelphia’s Franklin field.
Woodward, coming off a high school season where she captured the District 3 Class 2A pole vault title and finished second in a jump-off for the state crown, cleared 11 feet, 11.75 inches in Friday’s competition, finishing second to Ella Karolewski of Hillsborough, New Jersey, who cleared 12-3.5). Red Land’s Marlayna Concannon also qualified for the event but did not clear a bar.
East Pennbsoro’s Breckin Swope competed in Sunday’s boys pole vault championship, finishing 18th at a height of 15-3.
In girls championship events held Friday, Carlisle’s Emily Leatherman finished 20th in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (7:13.38), and Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark took 28th place in the discus throw (124-2).
Carlisle’s Darian Crim, Kevin Shank, Ryan Brody and Andrew Diehl rounded out the list of local finishers with a 50th-place performance in the boys 4x800-meter championship Friday at 8:03.48.
Ashley Pines of Cumberland Valley qualified for Sunday’s girls rising stars 800-meter run but did not run the race.
Photos: 2023 PIAA Track and Field Championships, Day 2
Cedar Cliff's Ethan Dorrell takes his second throw as he competes in the Boy's AAA Javelin on Saturday morning at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Alexandra Brady makes a throw as she competes in the Girls AAA Discus on Saturday morning at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Maria Clark makes a throw as she competes in the Girls AAA Discus on Saturday morning at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Adeline Woodward clears the bar as she competes in the Girl's AA Pole Vault on Saturday morning at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Noah Affolder, left, is inducted into the Pennsylvania High School Track & Field Hall of Fame May 27 at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships. Carlisle coach Ed Boardman presented him with his plaque.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Ben Reichenbach attempts a jump but fails to clear the bar as he competes in the Boys AAA High Jump on Saturday at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Ben Kimmel attempts a jump but fails to clear the bar as he competes in the Boys AAA High Jump on Saturday at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Griffin Huffman smiles and waves from the medal stand after competing in the Class 3A boys discus on Saturday at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Anna Lehman, right, takes off from the starting line in the Girls AAA 800m on Saturday at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Anna Lehman, right, competes in the Girls AAA 800m on Saturday at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ashley Pines, center, competes in the Girls AAA 800m on Saturday at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Joseph Butler, front, competes in the Boys AAA 800m on Saturday at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Photos: 2023 PIAA Track and Field Championships, Day 1
Cumberland Valley's Kyra Love watches her throw as she competes in the Girls 3A Shot Put on Friday morning during the 2023 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Lila Shore, center, competes in the Girls 1600-meter run on Friday morning during the 2023 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Lila Shore, center, competes in the Girls 2A 1600-meter run on Friday morning during the 2023 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Spencer Edey competes in the Boys 3A Triple Jump on Friday morning during the 2023 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Trae Kater competes in the Boys 3A Triple Jump on Friday morning during the 2023 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Kyra Love competes in the Girls 3A Shot Put on Friday morning during the 2023 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
