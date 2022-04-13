Track and Field: Penn Relays entries include 5 local high school athletes

Five local athletes were among the accepted entries for high school individual events at the 2022 Penn Relays when officials released the list Wednesday.

The meet, one of the country’s largest, which features high school, college, masters and professional athletes, is scheduled for April 28-30 in Philadelphia and returns to its traditional format for the first time since 2019.

Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder qualified for the girls 3,000-meter run championship scheduled for April 28. Her teammate, Rhyan Mitchell, is scheduled to compete in the girls triple jump championship that afternoon while Trinity’s Adeline Woodward is set to compete in the girls pole vault.

Scheduled to compete in Friday’s events are Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper in the boys shot put and East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope in the boys pole vault.

The Penn Relays plan to release lists of high school relay teams next week.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

