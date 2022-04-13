Track and Field: Penn Relays entries include 5 local high school athletes

Five local athletes were among the accepted entries for high school individual events at the 2022 Penn Relays when officials released the list Wednesday.
The meet, one of the country’s largest, which features high school, college, masters and professional athletes, is scheduled for April 28-30 in Philadelphia and returns to its traditional format for the first time since 2019.
Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder qualified for the girls 3,000-meter run championship scheduled for April 28. Her teammate, Rhyan Mitchell, is scheduled to compete in the girls triple jump championship that afternoon while Trinity’s Adeline Woodward is set to compete in the girls pole vault.
Scheduled to compete in Friday’s events are Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper in the boys shot put and East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope in the boys pole vault.
The Penn Relays plan to release lists of high school relay teams next week.
Photos: Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational
Carlisle's Ray Bondy, front and Kevin Shank, left, compete in the Boys 1600 Meter at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Kyle Henry clears the bar as he competes in the Boys High Jump at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity's Tyler Rossi misses clearing the bar as he competes in the Boys High Jump at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity's Tyler Rossi clears the bar as he competes in the boys high jump at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Rhyan Mitchell competes in the 100 meters at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Emma Stellfox competes in the Girls Triple Jump at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Lanie Grogg competes in the Girls 1600 Meters at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Chloe Warrell competes in the Girls 1600 Meters at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity's Elijah Diaz competes in the Boys 1600 Meters at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity's Isabel Shore clears the bar as she competes in the Girls High Jump at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Sophia Corona clears the bar as she competes in the Girls High Jump at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Carter McClellan competes in the Boys 1600 Meters at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity's Emma Stellfox clears the bar as she competes in the Girls High Jump at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Alicia So clears the bar as she competes in the Girls High Jump at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Mackenzie Graham knocks the bar off as she competes in the Girls Pole Vault at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Lydia Ring, left, competes in Section 5 of the Girls 400 Meters at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Olivia Barbacci clears the bar as she competes in the Girls Pole Vault at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Riley Ebersole, front, and Mia Boardman, left, compete in the Girls 400 Meter at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Trinity's Adeline Woodward clears the bar in the girls pole vault at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
