 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Track and Field: Penn Relays entries include 5 local high school athletes

  • 0
Bruce Dallas 19.jpg

Trinity's Adeline Woodward clears the bar in the girls pole vault at the Bruce Dallas Track and Field Invitational at Mountain View Middle School Saturday.

Five local athletes were among the accepted entries for high school individual events at the 2022 Penn Relays when officials released the list Wednesday.

The meet, one of the country’s largest, which features high school, college, masters and professional athletes, is scheduled for April 28-30 in Philadelphia and returns to its traditional format for the first time since 2019.

Penn Relays: high school entries | schedule

Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder qualified for the girls 3,000-meter run championship scheduled for April 28. Her teammate, Rhyan Mitchell, is scheduled to compete in the girls triple jump championship that afternoon while Trinity’s Adeline Woodward is set to compete in the girls pole vault.

People are also reading…

Scheduled to compete in Friday’s events are Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper in the boys shot put and East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope in the boys pole vault.

HS Track and Field: East Pennsboro boys, Trinity girls pick up dual-meet victories
HS Track and Field: Mechanicsburg girls claim Pan-Ram title and other notes from the weekend

The Penn Relays plan to release lists of high school relay teams next week.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News