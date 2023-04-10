Here are some local notes from the week in local track and field.

Mechancisburg girls win Pan-Ram team title

For the second straight season, the Mechanicsburg girls took home the team title from the Pan-Ram Invitational hosted by Central Dauphin. The Wildcats collected 47.5 team points, enough to get an edge over Harrisburg and Susquehannock, which tied for second with 46 points each.

Freshman Jocelyn Saultz gave Mechanicsburg its only individual win of the afternoon, clocking in at 11 minutes, 44.34 seconds, to win the 3,200-meter run. Kyra Dillon (sixth in 300-meter hurdles) and Faith Evans (seventh in 1,600-meter run) also picked up team points for Mechanicsburg on the track.

The Wildcat throwers helped carry the team toward the title despite finishing behind Harrisburg’s Ericka Jackson in all three throwing events. Maria Clark pushed Jackson for second-place finishes in the shot put (35-7.25) and discus (121-6) while Lexi Brady took third in the discus (166-7) and fourth place in the javelin (109-6). Sophia Correll joined Brady on the javelin medal stand with an eighth-place finish (87-8), and Lindsay Lambert and Keely Brown both cleared 9-0 in the pole vault to finish sixth and tied for seventh, respectively.

The Mechanicsburg boys finished 11th among the teams at Pan-Ram with a total of 30 points, including 10 on a 4x400-meter relay win for Henry Notarfrancesco, Dom Iacone, Spencer Nolan and Carter Paul in 3:32.47.

Swope, Bucks clash in Pan-Ram pole vault

In one of the more anticipated events on the Pan-Ram slate, the boys pole vault featured indoor champion Mason Bucks of Palmyra and Breckin Swope of East Pennsboro, last year’s District 3 runner up and a returning state outdoor and indoor medalist.

Swope won the head-to-head contest, clearing 15 feet, 0 inches, while Bucks settled for second place at 14-6. Red Land freshman Rowan Concannon took third place (10-6).

The Patriots’ Marlayna Concannon shared the girls pole vault title at Pan-Ram with Palmyra’s Kaylie Groff after both cleared 11-0 on the same number of attempts.

Rodkey registers first head coaching victories

New Carlisle head coach D.J. Rodkey earned his first dual-meet wins at the helm for the Herd in Carlisle’s sweep of Harrisburg Tuesday.

The Thundering Herd boys (1-1) took down the Cougars 87.5-62.5. They got a boost from a pole vault sweep, a throwing contingent that earned 22 of 27 possible points and wins on the track for Andrew Diehl (400-meter dash), Kevin Shank (800-meter run), Ryan Brody (1,600-meter run), Ben Smith (3,200-meter run) and the 4x800-meter relay team.

In an 86-64 victory, the Thundering Herd girls (1-1) swept the vertical jumps. While yielding first place to Harrisburg standout Ericka Jackson in all three throwing events, Carlisle took second and third place to limit the damage. On the track, Emily Leatherman won the 400-meter dash (1:02.2) and 800-meter run (2:35.0) while Ana Bondy won the 1,600-meter run (5:25.0), and Inga Parfeni took first place in the 3,200-meter run in 14:17.12. The Herd’s 4x800-meter relay team opened the track events with a first-place finish at 11:03.0.

Rivalries renewed

Trinity and Camp Hill split their Mid-Penn Capital dual meet Thursday. The Lions won the boys meet 91-59 while the Shamrocks pulled away for a 129-31 decision on the girls side.

One of the keys to victory for the Camp Hill boys was a pair of close victories in the relays. Trinity won the 4x800 in 9:29.94, but the Lions answered with a 0.69-second victory in the 4x100 (48.86-47.55) and a 1.21-second victory in the 4x400 (3:43.84-3:45.05). John Paul Wargins also won both hurdles events, going 17.58 in the 100 hurdles and 47.05 in the 300 hurdles.

Meanwhile, the Trinity girls won 14 events. Nora Scanish (100-meter dash and 200-meter dash), Abigail Reisinger (shot put and discus) and Sophia Corona (triple jump and high jump) won two events each.

Cedar Cliff and Red Land also split their West Shore rivalry meet. The Colts won the boys meet 114-35, taking first place in all but two events, while the Patriot girls grabbed a 96-54 victory. Red Land’s Bella Sadler Gabby Welter finished first and second in the 100-meter dash (12.5, 12.6) and 200-meter dash (26.3, 26.3).

Photos: 2022 PIAA Track and Field Day 2