East Pennsboro junior Breckin Swope finished ninth overall in the pole vault championship Saturday at the Nike Indoor Nationals, leading a handful of local performances in the meet held at the Armory in New York

Northern’s Joe Ryan finished second in the emerging elite division of the pole vault competition Friday, Cumberland Valley’s Kyra Love finished 11th in the girls emerging elite shot put, and the Eagles’ Kern Singh, Kadin Sodmont, Joe Butler and Nate Frederick finished 15th in the boys 4x400-meter relay.

Swope, coming off a third-place finish at the Feb. 27 state indoor championships, cleared a personal-best 15 feet, 0.25 inches at the Armory. Four athletes in the competition finished at 15-0.25, including Lower Dauphin’s Drake Risser. Cody Johnston of Hobart, Indiana, won the event, clearing a bar of 17-1.

Ryan cleared 14-6.25 in the pole vault’s emerging elite division Friday. Andrew Roman of Cedar Lake, Indiana, beat him for the title with a personal-record clearance of 15-0.25. Ryan finished a strong indoor season that saw him reach a personal-best height of 14-7.

Love also took a big step forward during the indoor season. The Cumberland Valley senior hit a mark of 36-9 in the emerging elite shot put competition Sunday, good enough for 11th in a field paced by Daniella Johnson of First Capital Track Club in New York, who won with a throw of 38-5. Love hit her career-best throw of 38-2.5 in an invitational at State College in February.

The Cumberland Valley boys 4x400 quartet finished fourth in its heat and 15th overall in the championship race Saturday at 3:27.50. Singh, Sodmont, Butler and Frederick, looking to maintain momentum from the Eagles’ strong performance in the event last year, earned an eighth-place medal at the state indoor championships.

All-state recognition

Cumberland Valley’s girls 4x400-meter relay team – Ashley Ross, Ashley Pines, Quincey Robertson and Riley Ebersole – was named to the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association’s all-state third team. The Eagles finished third at the state indoor championships at a season-best time of 3:57.08. Pines, who finished fourth in the open 800-meter run at states, garnered an individual all-state honorable mention.

Swope also earned all-state recognition, receiving a third-team nod in the pole vault.

Taking it outdoors

With the outdoor track and field preseason underway, athletes and teams prepare to take on the opposition and the elements. The Tim Cook Invitational at Chambersburg is scheduled for March 28, and the Mid-Penn regular season is scheduled to kick off March 28.

