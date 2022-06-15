Track and Field: Local athletes to compete at national meet in Philadelphia

Local track and field athletes are scheduled to compete in the 2022 New Balance Outdoor National meet Thursday through Sunday at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Recent Cumberland Valley graduate Wade Shomper, the PIAA Class 3A shot put and discus champion, is scheduled to compete in the boys championship events for both disciplines Friday at 12:30 p.m. (discus) and Sunday at 9 a.m. (shot put). Shomper competed on the Penn throwing fields in April when he finished fourth in the high school shot put championship at the Penn Relays.

Also competing Friday is Trinity’s Adeline Woodward. The rising junior is set to compete in the rising stars division of the girls pole vault Friday at 3 p.m. Woodward also competed in the Penn Relays but did not clear the event’s opening height.

Saturday’s slate also includes a local pole vaulter, with East Pennsboro rising senior Breckin Swope in the boys pole vault championship scheduled for 10 a.m. Swope, a Mid-Penn and District 3 runner-up and state medalist, finished fifth overall in the boys pole vault at the Penn Relays. Also scheduled to compete Saturday are Shippensburg’s Spencer Edey and Northern’s Rebecca Tirko in the rising stars division of the boys and girls long jump (2 p.m.).

Edey and Tirko are also scheduled to return for the rising stars competition in the boys and girls triple jump scheduled for Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Shippensburg’s Dakota Arana, who capped his prep career with back-to-back state high jump titles, is set to compete in the boys high jump scheduled for Sunday at 9 a.m. Carlisle’s Brock Shughart is scheduled to compete in the boys javelin championship at 9 a.m., and Cumberland Valley’s Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole are scheduled to run in the 4x400-meter relay championship at 2:37 p.m. The Eagles won an indoor 4x400 title and won the crown at the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships before a disqualification at the state meet. They also ran a 3:54.56 in the 4x400 at the Penn Relays.

For a schedule and live results from the meet, click here.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.