East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope finished third in the boys pole vault and Cumberland Valley’s Ashley Pines took fourth place in the 800-meter run to highlight the local individual performances at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association’s state indoor championships Sunday at Penn State University.

Pines also joined Riley Ebersole, Ashley Ross and Quincey Robertson for a bronze-medal run in the 4x400-meter relay. Cumberland Valley’s Kyra Love also added a sixth-place medal in the girls shot put, and the Eagle boys finished eighth in the 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays.

Swope improved on his seventh-place finish in 2022, clearing 15 feet, 0 inches to match a personal-best performance. He was the first and only vaulter to clear 15-0 on his first attempt, but Richland’s Logan Gossard and Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton cleared 15-6 to finish first and second.

Northern’s Joe Ryan joined Swope on the medal stand, finishing sixth with a clearance of 14-6, and Trinity’s Adeline Woodward cleared 11-6 to finish 11th in the girls competition.

Pines, who finished seventh in the 800 last year, soared to fourth place with a school-record time of 2:13.30. The Penn State commit finished behind Penn Charter’s Alli DeLisi (2:11.84), Haverford’s Olivia Cieslak (2:11.85) and Archbishop Wood’s Gwen Hamilton (2:12.80).

She also contributed to a third-place finish for the 4x400-meter relay team, which clocked in a 3:57.08 behind teams from McCaskey (3:53.63) and West Chester Rustin (3:53.63). Her teammate, Ebersole, finished 11th in the open 400-meter dash at 57.82. The Eagles broke the four-minute barrier for the first time this season, beating their season’s previous best time (4:02.60) by more than five seconds. The Eagles also mined two boys relay medals, as Andrew Hampton, Khush Patel, Shane O’Connell and Joe Butler finished eighth in the 4x800 at 8:09.30, and Kern Singh, Kadin Sodmont, Butler and Nate Frederick closed the day with an eighth-place performance In the 4x400 at 3:26.57.

Love earned a spot in the shot put finals with her first throw of the day (35-11.75). She topped that with a mark of 36-7.5 in her first attempt in the finals to secure a sixth-place finish. Homer Center’s Justley Sharp opened with a throw of 44-6, which was good enough to secure the gold.

