Track and Field: Cumberland Valley's Wade Shomper brings throwing confidence, consistency into postseason

The shot put competition was settled by the time Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper kicked his key-lime green shoes against the inside of the throwing circle at Carlisle May 3. The Eagles’ senior had distanced himself from the competition, peppering the outer reaches of the sector with a consistent series of throws that measured in the high 50s.

But the competitors, the crowd and Shomper himself wanted one more big one.

Harnessing his momentum as the onlookers started to slowly clap, Shomper bobbed once before turning and launching the spherical weight. It landed with a thud on the grass beyond the stony sector, 63 feet, 1.5 inches away.

Everyone cheered.

“I think it was just a mix of the adrenaline going with the crowd,” Shomper said, “and knowing what I did wrong with my five other throws that helped me get that mark on the last one.”

Shomper’s second 61-plus-foot throw of the outdoor season punctuated the field performances in the Eagles’ 96-54 win over the Thundering Herd, the final dual meet of the team’s regular season. The next phase for Shomper and a well-rounded Cumberland Valley squad begins with the Mid-Penn Championships scheduled for Saturday at Chambersburg Area High School. From there, the meets will get bigger. So will the throws, Shomper hopes, from the shot put and discus circles.

“In the shot, I’ve been feeling really consistent in practice,” he said after the Carlisle meet. “It feels easy. I’m ready for the postseason. I’m excited.”

Set to set to continue his athletic and academic career at Bucknell, Shomper heads into the postseason, leading a strong local weight throwing contingent that includes East Pennsboro's Josh Angelo, Trinity's Ryan Craig and Shippensburg's Anthony Smith and Patrick Reed. Shomper looks to defend his conference shot put title as the event’s top seed Saturday. He’s also seeded second in the discus after a third-place finish last year, when his junior season included a pair of district medals and a 10th-place finish in the shot put at states.

Since then, he reached another gear, finishing fourth at the PTFCA state indoor championships to cap a winter season that saw him hit one of the top marks in the state (54-4.75). His outdoor season included shot put and discus triumphs at the Tim Cook Invitational at Chambersburg and the Bruce Dallas Invitational at Cumberland Valley. He finished first in the shot put and second in the discus at the Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University and took fourth place in the shot put at the Penn Relays on April 29.

“It was awesome,” he said of the Penn Relays experience, “just seeing all the big guys throwing 65s and being able to throw against international competition for the first time, it was exhilarating.”

He hit a school-record shot put mark of 61-4.5 April 12 in a dual meet against Central Dauphin and his top discus mark of 163-8 came in an April 21 dual meet at Mifflin County.

“I think it’s a mix of confidence and technique,” he said, “just trusting in the coaching, trusting in the lifting schedule. Everything is lining up.”

It has also lined up for the Cumberland Valley throwers as a unit. In the May 3 meet at Carlisle, the Eagles took four of the top five spots with juniors Griffin Huffman (second, 44-9.75), Ty King (fourth, 42-1) and Ridge Crispino (fifth 40-1.5) all eclipsing the 40-foot barrier.

“It’s exciting,” Shomper said. “Watching my teammates do their best is awesome. I’m proud of them and what they’ve been doing this season. It just makes me more happy to be with them.”

