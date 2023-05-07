Joseph Butler could feel the swell in energy on the home stretch of the 800-meter run at Saturday’s Stan Morgan Track and Field Invitational. Maybe it was the encouraging cheer that emanated from the bleachers of Carlisle’s Ken Millen Stadium and an invitational crowd showing its appreciation for a race that met the moment. Maybe it was the competitive push from Mechanicsburg’s Spencer Nolan, the top seed, charging hard at Butler’s Heels during the final lap. Maybe it was the lingering adrenaline watching his Cumberland Valley teammate, Khush Patel, who set a personal record in the previous heat.

Wherever the energy came from, it pushed Butler to the finish line. The CV senior won the race in 1 minute, 55.94 seconds, pulling away from Nolan (1:57.59) for his second individual win of the day. Butler had won the 1,600-meter run (4:20.95) and posted a 50.2-second split in the Eagles’ winning 4x400-meter relay (3:23.78) that also included segments from Nate Frederick, Jordan Tiday and Kadin Sodmont. The effort earned Butler Outstanding Male Athlete honors at the 34th annual Stan Morgan meet held on a pleasant afternoon that turned into a cool and clear evening in Carlisle.

Spring Grove freshman Ella Bahn took home the Outstanding Female Athlete title after winning the 100 hurdles (15.05), the 300 hurdles (44.15) and the 800 (2:18.78).

Other local standout performances included a Cumberland Valley medal sweep in the girls 200-meter dash, a pair of javelin victories for the host Thundering Herd and a meet record for East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope in the pole vault.

“The energy definitely fuels my speed,” Butler said. “It was fun.”

Butler opened his day with a win in the 1,600-meter run. A consistent third lap helped him keep his distance from Boiling Springs’ Tommy Crum, who finished second, and fueled a personal-record time.

“The third lap is usually a weakness for me,” he said, “and I felt pretty strong on it, so I think that definitely contributed to my time.”

Butler could feel the residual strain on his legs about halfway through the 800-meter run. He had used his starting inside position to shoot ahead of the field, but on the back stretch of the bell lap, Nolan began to apply the pressure.

“I heard him coming,” Butler said, “and I knew I wanted to take this race. It made me want to push myself even more toward the finish.”

Chambersburg’s Owen Shrader (1:58.97), Boiling Springs’ Crum (1:59.12), Cumberland Valley’s Jordan Tiday (1:59.53), West Perry’s Trevor Albright (1:59.64) and Cedar Cliff’s Draelyn Crawford (1:59.71) also came in under two minutes, as did Carlisle’s Andrrew Diehl (1:59.39), who won the previous heat and finished fifth overall.

Eagle sprinters sweep

Before Butler could catch his breath, as the lights above Ken Millen Stadium hummed to life, Cumberland Valley’s Quincey Robertson, Riley Ebersole and Ashley Ross powered through the turn and pulled ahead of the pack for a one-two-three finish in the final heat of the 200-meter dash.

“I knew I had to get out hard because I was in the outside lane,” said Ross, who finished third (26.40), so I had everyone pushing me on the curve. When I got to the straightaway, it was really my two teammates who helped me gauge how fast I was going. It was nice to compete with them.”

Robertson, a sophomore, led the charge, setting the pace ahead of the two seniors and finishing at 25.90.

“They really helped push me to go faster,” said Robertson, who also finished second in the 100-meter dash (12.73) and third in the 400 (59.33). “I was just trying to get out really hard on the first 100 and then hold it.”

Robertson, Ebersole, Ross and teammate Alicia So did not enter the 4x100-meter relay Saturday. Instead, they focused on their individual events and building momentum for the postseason scheduled to begin with the Mid-Penn Championships May 13 at Chambersburg.

“I feel like this was a good starting point, going into the postseason, for helping me build confidence,” said Ebersole, who won the Stan Morgan 400 in 57.86. “Getting back into the 57s and the 25s where I was consistently running at this time last year, it’s good to know that I can be there this season now and feel like I’m ready to peak.”

Herd highlights

The sweep in the 200 helped the Carlisle girls secure second place in the team standings with 96 total points. The Eagle boys also finished second with 89 points. Chambersburg finished atop both sets of team standings with 114 points for the Trojan boys and 112 points for the Trojan girls.

The Carlisle girls tied for third place with Spring Grove (46), and the Thundering Herd boys finished fourth (50).

Javelin throwers gave Carlisle a boost, as Kelsey Trumble won the girls event with a mark if 11708, and Paulie Pretopapa, seeded fifth, won the boys event with a mark of 160-2, a personal record by more than 7 feet.

“I worked on my steps a lot,” he said. “I moved my steps back. They were bigger, and it was feeling good.”

Kolbin Heberlig gave the Herd another win, striking gold in the freshman boys 1,600-meter run at 4:48.58. Carlisle’s Maeve Evans, Ana Bondy, Emily Leatherman and Savannah Oakes won the girls 4x800 in 9:46.09. Bondy went on to finish second in the 3,200-meter run (11:26.46) to Chambersburg’s Lexi Boyd (11:24.30), and Emily Sheffe finished second in the shot put with a throw of 35-4.75 behind a winning mark of 38-6 for Cumberland Valley’s Kyra Love.

Meet record

Swope had been unsatisfied with his pole vault performances as a whole this spring, but after a 16-foot vault in a dual meet Tuesday, and Saturday’s winning vault of 15-3, a meet record, he felt like he started to find his groove.

“I lost it in my head a little bit for a couple weeks,” he said, “but I took some time and really thought and got it back together.”

Swope topped a Stan Morgan field that included Palmyra’s Mason Bucks (14-9) and Lower Dauphin’s Drake Risser (14-3), two other top contenders expected to set the bar high throughout the postseason.

“It’s good to get out here again and put up a 15-foot jump since I’ve been struggling a little this year,” Swope said. “We pulled it all together last week, and it just feels good to get another one back up.”

Boiling Springs’ Ben Kimmel also raised the bar Saturday, clearing 6-2 in the boys high jump to set a personal record and earn another gold medal.

“It’s awesome to keep going,” he said. “Today, I was a little shakier. I had a couple misses here and there, and I would have loved to get 6-4 today, but it is what it is. I had been stuck at 6-2 for a while.”

Cumberland Valley took three of the top four spots in boys discus, as Ridge Crispino hit a winning mark of 149-0, followed by Griffin Huffman in third (140-3) and Ty King in fourth (138-4). In the girls triple jump, Red Land’s Shaeli McGeary struck gold with a mark of 34-3.

