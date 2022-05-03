Track and Field: Carlisle's Mitchell wins 2 sprints, but Cumberland Valley grabs dual-meet sweep

Carlisle’s Rhyan Mitchell shot out of the turn of the 200-meter dash Tuesday afternoon at Ken Millen Stadium. In a race that featured some of the area’s top-flight sprinters, Mitchell’s focus remained on her own lane and the school record of 25.32 seconds.

“I wanted the record bad,” Mitchell said. “So, so bad. But I know it’s going to take a little bit more time, and I know I can get it for sure. That felt good. It was a good race. I felt good coming out of the turn. I just have to push myself a little bit more.”

Mitchell, who had only run the 200 in one other dual meet the week before, pushed herself to a first-place finish in 26.42 Cumberland Valley’s Riley Ebersole and Mia Boardman finished second (26.73) and third (26.79), exemplifying the depth and consistency that paced the Eagles to a Mid-Penn Commonwealth dual-meet sweep. The CV girls won 113-36 while the boys dispatched Carlisle 96-54.

“Before I got into the blocks,” Mitchell said, “I was like, ‘I’m in lane five. These girls are in lanes three and four. They have to beat me. But I just got out there. It didn’t even matter if they beat me or not. I was just trying to run my race.”

Mitchell also took top honors in the 100-meter dash earlier in the afternoon in 12.56, pulling ahead of Boardman (12.82) and Ebersole (12.87) in the final 50 yards.

“Finish it,” Mitchell said. “It doesn’t matter who’s in front or who’s behind. Just finish it.”

Ebersole and Boardman continued to pile up the points in the 400-meter dash, finishing first (59.03) and second (59.25). Freshman Quincey Robertston completed the event sweep with a third-place finish at 1:03.19.

“It’s always nice when you have people that you can train with,” said Cumberland Valley coach Derek Hockenberry. “That’s one of the things that has helped Mia and Riley and Ashley and Cora (Heilman) and those girls. You have a core group that can work together, and it pulls along some younger classmen who have great role models they can look at to learn and see what it looks like to actually run at a high level.”

The Eagles (6-1) also took the 4x100-meter relay (49.61) and 4x400-meter relay (4:16.15), using the speed and experience that helped toward the top of the state’s rankings.

Big throws

Cumberland Valley’s girls throwers set the tone in the field events, capturing 18 out of 18 points in the shot put and discus events. In shot put, four of the six competitors hit a personal record.

“Our best days,” said senior Lauren Bellows, “are when we don’t really think about the measurements. Our coach always says the distance will follow if we just think about executing our technique and everything we’ve been working on at practice.”

Bellows hit a winning mark of 110-1 in the discus before setting a shot put PR of 32-11 to finish third behind Kyra Love (35-8) and Sydney Wellman (33-9). Carlisle’s Brooke Denlinger picked up the only throwing points for the Thundering Herd with a winning javelin mark of 96-0. Love (89-9) and Aubrey Orsinger (79-7) took second and third.

“The girls work really hard with our throws coaches,” Hockenberry said. “They do a great job over there doing the things necessary to throw well. They’re working hard in the weight room and working on their technique. And we have a group of girls that are willing to put the work in.”

The boys’ side also featured big throws. Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper hit 61-3.5 in shot put and led an Eagles discus sweep with a mark of 139-6. Carlisle’s Brock Shughart hit a winning javelin mark of 179-6.

In the girls long jump, Cumberland Valley’s Maria Ratnasamy (16-5.5) gained a slim edge Carlisle’s Ally Richwine (16-5), who won the high jump (5-3). CV’s Chloe Pyles took the top triple jump (35-5) and won the pole vault (9-0).

In the boys jumps, Ezeekai Thomas led a one-two finish for Carlisle (20-11.75) with Jeremiah Hargrove (19-0.25). Hargrove also won the triple jump (41-7.75) in a duel with Cumberland Valley’s Seth Tichenor (41-6).

Tight finish

Back on the track, Cumberland Valley’s Jonathan Butler won the 1,600-meter run in 4:28.57 in a frenzied final lap with Carlisle’s Kevin Shank (4:28.69).

“I know he’s a really great runner,” Butler said, “so I knew I had to turn it on at the end.”

Butler had led through the first three laps. Shank pulled ahead with about 260 meters to go before Butler retook the lead in the final 100 meters, leading to a sprint to the finish.

The Cumberland Valley boys improved to 6-1 in dual meets while the Herd dropped to 3-3.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com.

