Track and Field: Carlisle girls, Shippensburg boys shine in rain-soaked Stan Morgan Invitational

Carlisle senior Eva Leatherman fought through the cold, the wind, the rain, an illness and earlier disappointment when she rounded the turn in the 300-meter hurdles at Saturday’s Stan Morgan Invitational and found herself in a sprint to the finish alongside Cumberland Valley’s Cora Heilman.

“Once you get out of the curve,” Leatherman said, “you’re going to feel like crap, no matter where you are, and you just have to outrun and outgut the other girl.”

Leatherman gained an edge in the final stretch, clocking in at 47.83 seconds to Heilman’s 48.01.

“It was a second off my PR,” Leatherman said. “I’m glad I won, though. It was a lot of work for that.”

Another good race at #StanMorgan: Carlisle's Eva Leatherman gets the edge at 47.83 over @CVTrackandField's Cora Heilman (48.01) in the 300 hurdles. pic.twitter.com/21OkDwBvom — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) May 7, 2022

Leatherman had bounced back from a fall in the 100-meter hurdles trials. Her 300 hurdles triumph was one of seven event victories for the Carlisle girls, who captured the team title at their home invitational, a meet held at the doorstep of the track and field postseason.

“This year is the culmination of three years of a lot of struggle for me,” Leatherman said, “and I feel like I’m finally seeing all of the rewards for it, especially in the 300 hurdles, so I’m really excited to take that into the end of the season.”

Mitchell mines Morgan Award

Rhyan Mitchell fueled the Thundering Herd’s surge to the top of the team standings, winning the 100-meter dash (12.52), the 200-meter dash (26.84) and the triple jump, where she hit a winning mark of 37 feet, 7.25 inches with her first and only attempt of the afternoon.

“It wasn’t really my best jump,” she said, “but it was a good jump in this type of weather.”

Mitchell, who received the Morgan Award as the meet’s outstanding female athlete, also teamed up with Melissa Pham, Ally Richwine and Ella Boback to win the 4x100-meter relay, running the second leg for the quartet that finished in 51.63. By the time she lined up for the 200, the cool and saturated conditions had seeped into her steps.

“I couldn’t feel my feet at all,” she said, “but I knew I just had to keep going.”

The Carlisle girls also won the 4x400-meter relay (4:14.23), and Richwine won the high jump that was held in the Gene Evans Gymnasium (5-3). The Thundering Herd finished with 98 points, ahead of second-place Mechanicsburg (74.5) and Cumberland Valley (65.5).

Carlisle's Vanessa Alder hands off to Sejla Podzic for the final exchange of the #StanMorgan girls 4x400 relay. Ella Boback, Emily Leatherman, Alder and Podzic finish in 4:14.23. pic.twitter.com/rW3Ms2029u — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) May 8, 2022

Shippensburg shines

Shippensburg’s Spencer Edey won the Morgan Award as the meet’s outstanding male athlete, taking first place in the long jump (21-0) and triple jump (43-5). Dakota Arana maintained the momentum in the high jump, clearing 6-5 with music blaring and teammates watching in the Gene Evans Gym.

“In my opinion, it’s 10 times harder to jump off the wood compared to outside,” Arana said. “There’s more spring in the track, a little more bounce, and you’ve got spikes, so you know you’re not slipping.”

The Greyhounds compiled 78 team points, holding off Carlisle (67) and Chambersburg (64). In the throwing events, they got a boost from Carter Funk, who took the top spot in javelin (159-0) ahead of the Herd’s Brock Shughart (152-8). Anthony Smith finished second in the shot put (45-1) behind Chambersburg’s Sedrick Vessah (46-10) and third in the discus (129-2) behind East Pennsboro’s Josh Angelo (134-1) and Shippensburg teammate Jaxson Funson (132-7). The Greyhounds’ Eddie Barrett finished fourth in the discus (127-9).

“We all lift each other up,” Smith said of the Shippensburg contingent, “and our coaches do a great job of bringing us all together as a group.”

Sophomore strength

Sophomores set the tone in the throwing circles for the girls events at the Stan Morgan Invitational.

“I feel the confidence and consistency,” said Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark, “especially since it’s my sophomore year, and I’m more used to it.”

Your #StanMorgan girls shot put champion is @MASH_XCTF's Maria Clark. She hit a throw of 34-9 to finish ahead if Caisle's Emily Sheffe (33-8.5) and @EP_Panthers Amya Sopp (32-6.5). pic.twitter.com/GFeeqOkjqf — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) May 7, 2022

Clark won the girls shot put (34-9), leading a trio of sophomore medalists that included Carlisle’s Emily Sheffe (second, 33-8.5) and East Pennsboro’s Amya Sopp (32-6.5).

Sopp won the discus (105-7) while Trinity’s Isabelle Roes finished second (105-1) and Clark third (104-9).

“I was really worried this morning,” Sopp said. “I looked at the weather forecast, and I was like, ‘Oh, gosh.’ But I’m just happy I can perform, I’m starting to see, in any condition. Even if it’s not my PR, I can still be right there.”

Sopp said the balance has come from her experience.

.@EP_Panthers' Amya Sopp takes an early lead in the #StanMorgan discus with an opening throw of 105-1. pic.twitter.com/e2WIrkgU2e — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) May 7, 2022

“At this time last year, I was really inconsistent,” she said. “I was throwing low because I started to get a number in my head. But this year, I’ve been more consistent, and I’m more confident.”

Notes

The invitational’s pole vault competition, like the high jump, was moved indoors to the VaultWorX facility in Camp Hill. Trinity’s Adeline Woodward won the girls event, clearing a personal-best 12-0. Gettysburg’s Gabriel Pecaitis cleared 14-0 to win the boys event … Greencastle-Antrim’s Hayden Parks and Mechanicsburg’s Hope McKenney took home Tim Cook Awards given to the winners of the boys 3,200 (9:44.62) and the girls 3,200 (11:23.89) … The Mid-Penn Championships are scheduled for May 14 at Chambersburg.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

