The high school track and field season is underway. Here are some of the names, numbers and things to know as the season heats up.

Returning champion: Shippensburg’s Jill Sydnor returns after winning the PIAA Class 3A 400-meter dash last spring as a junior. Sydnor added the full-lap event to her sprinting repertoire at the beginning of the season. After a full year of competition, some added strength and confidence, and a commitment to Iowa, she looks to build on her success.

New coaches: New head coaches have taken the reins at three programs. Josh Beck has taken over the Big Spring program, Dave Boyle accepted the head job at Boiling Springs, and D.J. Rodkey assumed the lead role at Carlisle.

Herd distance: Rodkey replaces Ed Boardman, who stepped down from his position at Carlisle after 15 seasons at the helm but stayed on the Thundering Herd’s staff as an assistant coach specializing in the distance events. The Herd’s distance corps is one of the team’s strengths featuring Kevin Shank and Andrew Diehl, who helped the Herd’s 4x800-meter relay qualify for states. Shank also qualified for the state’s 1,600-meter run, and freshman Ana Bondy, who qualified for the state cross country meet in the fall.

Defending team titles: The Cumberland Valley girls won the Commonwealth Division crown and earned team titles at the Mid-Penn and District 3 meets last season while the Eagle boys won a share of last year’s Commonwealth title and captured the District 3 Class 3A crown. Other Sentinel-area team division champions included the Mechanicsburg girls (Keystone Division), Northern girls (Capital Division) and East Pennsboro boys (Capital).

CV girls relays return: Despite graduating Mia Boardman, who now runs at Wake Forest, the Cumberland Valley girls retained plenty of speed in their 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays. Riley Ebersole, Quincey Robertson and Ashley Ross return to the 4x100 team that won Mid-Penn and District 3 titles while Ebersole, Robertson, Ashley Pines and Cora Heilman were part of the 4x400 rotation that won conference and district crowns and reached the state finals. The CV boys 4x800-meter relay also finished the indoor season strong with an eighth-place medal at states and broke the eight-minute barrier at its home Bruce Dallas Invitational Saturday.

Pines, Ebersole set pace: Individually, Pines and Ebersole look to author strong final chapters before heading to Division I programs. Pines (Penn State) finished fourth in the 800-meter run at the state indoor championships in February. Ebersole (Cornell) is one of the top local returners in the 400-meter dash.

Swope, Ryan aim high: East Pennsboro junior Breckin Swope continues to aim for new heights in the pole vault after a consistent indoor season. With Hershey’s record-setting standout Justin Rogers now vaulting at Virginia, Swope has a chance to become one of the state’s premier pole vaulters. Northern’s Joe Ryan has also steadily improved in the pole vaulting pit.

Concannon’s swan song: The girls’ pole vaulting contingent also includes its share of local standouts, including Red Land senior Marlayna Cocannon and Trinity’s Adeline Woodward, who qualified for states in their respective classifications.

Cedar Cliff’s speed: Despite losing Jontae Morris, the area’s only state qualifier in the 100-meter dash, to graduation, Cedar Cliff retrains speed in the short sprints with Kahvon Williamson and Preston Dent, and Ben Martin, the other three members of the 4x100 relay team that finished 10th in the Mid-Penn last spring.

Junior throwers: Among the top returning throwers among the girls are Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark and East Pennsboro’s Amaya Sopp, who had breakout seasons as sophomores last year. They finished second and sixth in the District 3 Class 3A discus and qualified for states. CV senior Kyra Love also aims for big marks after finishing sixth in the shot put at the state indoor meet.

Big shoes to fill: The Cumberland Valley boys throwing contingent enters its next chapter without Wade Shomper, who won the state’s Class 3A shot put title before graduating and throwing at Bucknell. The Eagles have depth, though, with Ridge Crispino and Griffin Huffman among the top returning boys in the throwing events.

Clearing the hurdles: Boiling Springs’ Molly Kimmel returns a year after finishing second in the Mid-Penn and District 3 Class 2A 100-meter hurdles as a freshman. East Pennsboro’s Carly Lewis-McKay and Red Land’s Summer Emlet also reached the Mid-Penn finals while CV’s Ross medaled in the 300 hurdles at the conference and district meets.

Greyhounds aim for gold: Despite losing two-time state high jump champion Dakota Arana to graduation, the Shippensburg boys have plenty of firepower in the jumps. Traevon Kater and Spencer Edey both wore out a path to the medal stand last spring as part of a deep corps of jumpers that also include Drew Chamberlain and Cole Trn.

Shore leads Shamrocks: Trinity’s Lila Shore is one of the Shamrocks’ key returners after medaling in the Class 2A mile and helping Trinity’s 4x800 relay finish seventh at the state championships. She’s joined in the girls distance events by Boiling Springs’ Haylee Erme, another state mile medalist who leads the Bubbler runners after the graduation of Anna Chamberlain (Yale).

Fast 400s: Cumberland Valley’s Luke Noss and Camp Hill’s Jake Brungard led the way for a strong local contingent of 400-meter runners last spring, finishing with state Class 3A silver and Class 2A gold, respectively, in their final high school meet. Carlisle’s Darian Crim has taken the proverbial baton in the 400 in the early stages of the season, winning the event at the Tim Cook Memorial Invitational and the Bruce Dallas Invitational.

Lion growth: Despite losing Brungard to graduation, the Camp Hill program has seen higher participation numbers in Dan Gemmel’s second year as head coach. The Lion boys defeated rival Trinity Tuesday 91-59.

Open jumps: After a strong push from last year’s seniors, the girls jumps have opened up in the Sentinel area. Among those looking to leave a mark in the jumping pits this season are Cumberland Valley’s Alicia So and Northern’s Anna Lehman, who finished fifth and 16th in the long jump at last year’s Mid-Penn Championships. CV’s Chloe Pyles finished second in the Mid-Penn triple jump and fourth at districts last year as a sophomore.

Gridiron to runway: Some of the top javelin throwers have brought their throwing mechanics and mentality from the football field to the javelin runway. Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell, a Colt quarterback and a Hillsdale track and field commit, is aiming for the school record this season, just beyond his PR of 174-2. East Pennsboro’s Dakota Campbell, who also took snaps under center last fall, hit 158-0 in East Pennsboro’s first home meet Tuesday.

Brady’s launch: Senior Lexi Brady opened the school year by backstopping the Mechancsburg field hockey team to a state title. In her final scholastic season, she’s hit some big marks early in the throws, earning a medal at the Bruce Dallas Invitational with a sixth-place finish in the javelin.

West Shore Christian: With a state medalist in senior Joshua Lehman last spring, the Bobcats bring out a relatively young lineup in 2023 with a slew of underclassmen. Their season includes the Mid-Atlantic Christian School Association meet April 26 at Messiah and the CCAC championships May 4 at Northern.

New surfaces: The track at Trinity got an upgrade in the offseason. So did Cumberland Valley’s home digs at Chapman field.

Key dates: The invitational season includes the Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University (April 22), the Penn Relays Carnival in Philadelphia (April 27-29), the John Kambic Memorial at Cedar Cliff (April 29) and the Stan Morgan Invitational at Carlisle (May 6).

A glance at the postseason: The Mid-Penn Championships are scheduled for May 13 at Chambersburg, followed by the District 3 Championships May 19-20 at Shippensburg University, which is also set to host the state championships May 26-27.

