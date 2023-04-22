SHIPPENSBURG — Shippensburg’s Jill Sydnor and Cumberland Valley’s Riley Ebersole hit their final straightaway in the 400-meter dash during the 96th Annual Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium Saturday with a "push through the pain" mantra in their minds.

A strong headwind had developed with inclement weather surrounding the area, forcing the Greyhound and Eagle seniors to cut through the gusts with all of their might. The pair preserved in their battle, as Sydnor came across for first with a time of 57.34 seconds and Ebersole second at 58.63.

“The wind was very painful, especially the last 50 meters,” Sydnor said. “You feel like you’re running in slow motion, but you gotta keep digging.”

Dig she did.

A comfortable start to the race allowed Sydnor to tap into her reserves late in the fight against the wind. The competition kept stride through the first 100 meters until Sydnor began to pull away.

“I was more comfortable," Sydnor said, "knowing I was in a comfortable zone passing the finish line, that I didn’t have to keep pushing myself.”

Despite holding a firm lead into the last straightaway, the defending PIAA Class 3A champion had Ebersole providing an extra jolt from just behind.

Ebersole overtook third-place finisher, Parkland’s Lucy Tobia, by .71 seconds. Her CV teammate, Quincey Robertson, jumped to fifth place from the sixth heat of seven with a time of 1:00.08.

“The wind, I definitely felt it on that last stretch,” Ebersole said. “I just had to keep pushing through and I couldn't give up yet. I had prom last night, so my legs were hurting from wearing heels, but I knew I couldn't give up, and I just had to keep finishing the race and keep pushing and not let this meet go to waste.”

And even with the push from the headwind, Sydnor and Ebersole pushed one another, just like they have each of the last two years.

“It's great. It's good to have really good competition,” Ebersole said. “Last year, we went back-and-forth. So it's fun to be racing against each other still this year.”

Kimmel strikes high jump gold

Boiling Springs’ Ben Kimmel had only made two series of high-jump attempts 6 feet, 4 inches prior to Saturday’s invitational.

He faced the height for a third go-round in the Seth Grove infield Saturday, battling with Easton’s Jayden Ekoko. While Hummel couldn’t clear 6-4 in his three attempts, he won the tiebreaker — converting on his first attempt at 6-2 compared to Ekoko’s third — to strike high jump gold.

“Six-two is my PR, and I just tied it,” Kimmel said, clutching his gold medal. “I really wanted that 6-4, but it is what it is.”

Kimmel had stunned the field, entering the competition as the 13th-ranked jumper and a seed height of 6-0. Until the three misses at 6-4, Kimmel was perfect across his first four jumps progressing from 5-8 to 6-2.

He was the only entrant to not have a misfire before 6-4.

“The competition really pushes you to do your best,” Kimmel said.

Competing in mild conditions before the events were paused at 2 p.m., Kimmel could feel the wind began to swirl while jumping at 6-0. He had just raced in the 110 hurdles, which he credited with loosening him up to block out the conditions.

“I could definitely feel it was slower on the approach,” he said. “Having the hurdles later, it definitely helped. I got a couple of jumps in before that.

“I can't wait for the next one.”

Other local highlights

The Carlisle girls 4x800 relay team captured second place with a pace of 9:49.70. Kelsey Trumble earned seventh in girls javelin, unleashing a throw of 120-2.

CV’s Kyra Love and Ridge Crispino uncorked third and fourth-place finishes in throwing events. Love took bronze honors in the girls shot put, hitting 38-6.25 while Crispino measured 151-11 in boys discus.

In girls pole vault, Trinity’s Adeline Woodward and Red Land’s Marlayna Concannon finished 3-4. Woodward cleared 11-6 for bronze, and Concannon took the advantage in a tiebreaker at 11-0 for fourth.

Boiling Springs’ Tommy Crum placed seventh in the meet’s opening event, the 3,200-meter run, at 9:33.39.

Photos: Mechanicsburg sweeps Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Keystone track and field