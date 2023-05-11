The high school careers for Shippensburg’s Trae Kater and Spencer Edey have not followed the linear path of the runways they’ve attacked hundreds of times in their long jump and triple jump competitions.

Both Greyhound seniors have faced the proverbial twists and bumps in the road. They’ve endured shutdowns and injuries, and they’ve also mined medals and made their runs at the Greyhounds’ record board.

And they’ve done it all together.

“I’m sad it’s coming to an end,” Edey said. “I really am. It really did go by really fast, and I’m going to really miss working with Trae.”

The work, for now, remains unfinished, as the track and field postseason ramps up with the Mid-Penn Championships scheduled for Saturday at Chambersburg.

Both Greyhounds enter the meet seeded among the top athletes in the horizontal jumps. Kater earned the No. 4 seed in the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 9 inches with Edey seeded eighth (21-3.25). Edey posted the better triple jump mark as the No. 5 seed (44-3.5) with Kater seeded seventh (43-10).

Edey and Kater have had to navigate their senior seasons with nagging injuries. Edey hurt his hamstring in the March 25 Tim Cook Invitational at Chambersburg. Kater has managed sore knees that have felt the stress of a football season in the fall – Kater was the Greyhounds’ featured running back – and a winter on the basketball court. Together, they’ve learned how to find a balance between aiming for big marks and making sure they felt their best heading into the postseason.

“It’s just knowing your limit,” Edey said, “So you’re not trying to push past your limit, even though you really want to because that could hurt it even more, and then you might not be able to see the postseason.”

During last year’s postseson, Edey and Kater medaled in both the triple jump and the long jump at the conference championships. Edey went on to win the District 3 Class 3A long jump crown while Kater parlayed a third-place finish in the triple jump at districts into a seventh-place medal at the state meet.

They’re both hungry for more in their final attempts in Shippensburg uniforms.

“They both can go further,” said Kevin Gustafson, the Greyhounds’ horizontal jumps coach.

Gustafson has watched Kater and Edey grow throughout the last four years. He’s seen them jump to bigger marks at higher stakes as they’ve grown closer together in their friendly competition.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “They make practice interesting and meets interesting.”

Edey and Kater had formed a bond while playing youth soccer together before their track and field careers began. When they both went out for track and field, they gravitated toward a specialty in the jumps. Together.

“I just remember not wanting to run at all,” Edey said, “so I just went into jumps.”

After COVID concerns led to the cancellation of their freshman season, Kater missed most of his sophomore season with a hip flexor while Edey took off. He won the Mid-Penn’s long jump title and finished second to then-senior teammate Jacob Cramer, who went on to jump at Shippensburg University. Edeys success carried into districts, where he finished third in both disciplines.

“Going farther in the postseason, I was getting into states and everything,” he said, “and I was like, ‘I can be really good at this.’”

Kater’s breakthrough moment came in the 2022 Route 16 Invitational at Greenastle, where his winning long jump mark of 23-3.5 broke a Shippensburg record of 22-8 set in 1960 by Conrad Chase.

“I broke the school record,” he said, “and I was like, ‘I can really do this thing.”

In the 2023 edition of the Route 16 Invite Monday, Kater won the long jump (21-0) while Kater finished third in the triple jump (41-6.5) that also saw top-six finishes and personal-record marks from the Greyhounds’ Felipe Castro Gomez (second, 42-7) and Drew Chamberlin (sixth, 40-0.5).

Kater is still weighing his options for post-graduation life. Edey has considered jumping in college. Before they land their final marks in high school, the seniors plan to savor their final attempts together.

“I love jumping with Spencer,” Kater said. “We’ve been good friends since we were younger, so we’ve always had that connection. He’s always pushing me to my limits.”

