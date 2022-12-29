Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Brett Ickes steps down as Carlisle football head coach

The Thundering Herd charged into Friday's district quarterfinal game at Hempfield.
As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.
“I will always bleed green and white. That’s been my DNA for 26 years.”
After 26 seasons with Carlisle football, and 10 as head coach, Brett Ickes announced his resignation in November, ending one of the longest coaching stints in the Sentinel area.
Ickes received a proper sendoff, as the Herd qualified for the District 3 Class 6A postseason for the second straight year and just the eighth all-time as a program. Carlisle forged a 6-5 season and punched its ticket to the postseason by winning its final three regular-season games. The Herd's late-season push was highlighted by a 26-20 upset of Cumberland Valley in Week 8, marking Carlisle's first victory over its long-standing rival since 2004.
Ickes' regime spanned two stints — from 2006 to 2009 and 2017 to 2022 — where the skipper compiled a 32-66 overall record. Carlisle's last two playoff trips ended in the quarterfinal round.
Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:
Photos: Brett Ickes at Carlisle through the years
Brett Ickes speaks with his players during his firs stint as Carlisle's football coach from 2006-09.
Sentinel file
Carlisle football head coach Brett Ickes prepares his team to take on Central Dauphin in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Ken Millen Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle High School football head coach Brett Ickes gives instructions to his team on their first day of football and heat acclimation practice on Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle High School football head coach Brett Ickes gives instructions to his team as they hold their first day of football and heat acclimation practice on Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's head coach Brett Ickes gives instructions to his team during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Friday night against Altoona at Ken Millen Stadium.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Carlisle's head coach Brett Ickes keeps an eye on his team during the first quarter of their game against Carlisle Friday night at John H. Frederick Field, Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Head coach Brett Ickes gives instructions to his team during Carlisle High School football practice Friday evening.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes gives instructions to his team during a heat acclimation practice.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle football head coach Brett Ickes.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes addresses the team during heat acclimation week Monday.
Michael Bupp, The Sentinel
Carlisle's head coach Brett Ickes leads practice during heat acclimation Monday.
Michael Bupp, The Sentinel
Brett Ickes during practice in his first stint as the Carlisle football coach from 2006-09.
Sentinel file
Carlisle coach Brett Ickes is relying on a slew of players to carry the football in the event that injured running back Travis Mease can’t play tonight against Cedar Cliff. (Sentinel file photo)
Carlisle coach Brett Ickes directs a preseason practice as sophomore halfback/defensive back Josh Prueguert looks on. (Michael Bupp/The Sentinel)
Brett Ickes
(submitted photo)
Brett Ickes
(Sentinel file photo)
