Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Brett Ickes steps down as Carlisle football head coach

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.

“I will always bleed green and white. That’s been my DNA for 26 years.”

After 26 seasons with Carlisle football, and 10 as head coach, Brett Ickes announced his resignation in November, ending one of the longest coaching stints in the Sentinel area.

Ickes received a proper sendoff, as the Herd qualified for the District 3 Class 6A postseason for the second straight year and just the eighth all-time as a program. Carlisle forged a 6-5 season and punched its ticket to the postseason by winning its final three regular-season games. The Herd's late-season push was highlighted by a 26-20 upset of Cumberland Valley in Week 8, marking Carlisle's first victory over its long-standing rival since 2004.

Ickes' regime spanned two stints — from 2006 to 2009 and 2017 to 2022 — where the skipper compiled a 32-66 overall record. Carlisle's last two playoff trips ended in the quarterfinal round.

