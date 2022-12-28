Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: 4 track and field athletes strike PIAA gold

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.

"There’s no better feeling in track and field than holding a state medal.”

Local athletes reeled in a slew of medals at the 2022 PIAA Track and Field Championships May 27-28 at Shippensburg University. Leading the charge was a quartet of champions, including Cumberland Valley's Wade Shomper (Class 3A shot put, discus), Shippensburg's Dakora Arana (3A high jump) and Jill Sydnor (3A 400-meter dash) and Camp Hill's Jake Brungard (2A 400-meter dash).

Shomper soared in the weight throws throughout his senior season on his way to two gold medals. Arana repeated his run to high jump gold in 2021 to cap a season that included a bar of 7 feet, 0 inches. Sydnor set impressive times in the sprints throughout the spring, and Brungard roared down the stretch to claim a state title.

The Cumberland Valley girls, who won team titles at the Mid-Penn and District 3 meets, also challenged for gold in the 4x400-meter relay but were disqualified due to an interference call. The Eagles' Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole won a state indoor 4x400 title in February.

Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:

Photos: Day 1 PIAA State Track and Field Championships

Photos: 2022 PIAA Track and Field Day 2