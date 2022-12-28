 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: 4 track and field athletes strike PIAA gold

State Track and Field 12.JPG

Cumberland Valley's Wade Shomper competes in the Boys AAA Shot Put on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The senior capped his career with the Lions by sprinting to the PIAA title.

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.

"There’s no better feeling in track and field than holding a state medal.”

Local athletes reeled in a slew of medals at the 2022 PIAA Track and Field Championships May 27-28 at Shippensburg University. Leading the charge was a quartet of champions, including Cumberland Valley's Wade Shomper (Class 3A shot put, discus), Shippensburg's Dakora Arana (3A high jump) and Jill Sydnor (3A 400-meter dash) and Camp Hill's Jake Brungard (2A 400-meter dash).

Shomper soared in the weight throws throughout his senior season on his way to two gold medals. Arana repeated his run to high jump gold in 2021 to cap a season that included a bar of 7 feet, 0 inches. Sydnor set impressive times in the sprints throughout the spring, and Brungard roared down the stretch to claim a state title.

Sentinel Sports cover May 31, 2022

The Cumberland Valley girls, who won team titles at the Mid-Penn and District 3 meets, also challenged for gold in the 4x400-meter relay but were disqualified due to an interference call. The Eagles' Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole won a state indoor 4x400 title in February.

PIAA Girls Track: Shippensburg's Jill Sydnor wins state 3A 400-meter dash title
PIAA Boys Track and Field: Cumberland Valley's Wade Shomper secures state shot put title

Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:

Upper Allen baseball team wins Cal Ripken World Series title

Shippensburg boys, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg girls go deep into basketball playoffs

East Pennsboro alumnus Jake Madden selected by Los Angeles Angels

Big Spring's Raudabaugh, Trinity's Powell swim to repeat gold at PIAA championships

Trinity football makes unprecedented run to PIAA semifinals

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
