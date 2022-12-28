Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: 4 track and field athletes strike PIAA gold

The senior capped his career with the Lions by sprinting to the PIAA title.
As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.
"There’s no better feeling in track and field than holding a state medal.”
Local athletes reeled in a slew of medals at the 2022 PIAA Track and Field Championships May 27-28 at Shippensburg University. Leading the charge was a quartet of champions, including
(Class 3A shot put, discus), Shippensburg's Dakora Arana (3A high jump) and Jill Sydnor (3A 400-meter dash) and Camp Hill's Jake Brungard (2A 400-meter dash). Cumberland Valley's Wade Shomper
Shomper soared in the weight throws throughout his senior season on his way to two gold medals. Arana repeated his run to high jump gold in 2021 to cap a season that included a bar of 7 feet, 0 inches. Sydnor set impressive times in the sprints
, and Brungard roared down the stretch to throughout the spring . claim a state title
The Cumberland Valley girls, who won team titles at the Mid-Penn and District 3 meets, also challenged for gold in the 4x400-meter relay but were disqualified due to an interference call. The Eagles' Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole
. won a state indoor 4x400 title in February Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:
Boiling Springs' Anna Chamberlin competes in the Girls AA 1600 Meter Run on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Wade Shomper competes in the Boys AAA Shot Put on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Vanessa Alder competes in the Girls AAA 1600 Meter Run on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Jake Brungard, front, competes in the Boys 400 Meter Dash on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Marlayna Concannon competes in the Girls AAA Pole Vault on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Olivia Walter competes in the Girls AAA 1600 Meter Run on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Isabelle Roes competes in the Girls AAA Discus Throw on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Shore Christian's Joshua Lehman competes in the Boys AA Javelin on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Traevon Kater competes in the Boys AAA Triple Jump on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Danny Britten, left, competes in the Boys AA 110 Meter Hurdles on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Chloe Pyles competes in the Girls AAA Triple Jump on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Rhyan Mitchell competes in the Girls AAA Triple Jump on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Nathan Frederick competes in the Boys 400 Meter Dash on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Breckin Swope competes in the Boys AAA Pole Vault on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Kevin Shank competes in the Boys AAA 3200 Meter Run on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Jillian Sydnor smiles as she crosses the finish line and taking first place with a time of 55.17 in the the Girls AAA 400 Meter Dash on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill Jake Brungard competes smiles after crossing the finish line in first place with a time 49.36 in the Boys AA 400 Meter Dash on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Olivia Walter, front, competes in the Girls AAA 3200 Meter Run on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Jasper Burd, center, competes in the Boys AA 3200 Meter Run on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlsle's Ally Richwine competes in the Girls AAA High Jump on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Danny Britten competes in the Boys 110 Meter Meter Hurdles on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Adeline Woodward competes in the Girls AA Pole Vault on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Connor Landreth competes in the Boys AAA High Jump on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Rebecca Tirko competes in the Girls AAA Triple Jump on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Dakota Arana competes in the Boys AAA High Jump on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ashley Pines, front, competes in the Girls AAA Meter Run on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Olivia Walter, far right, competes in the Girls AAA 3200 Meter Run on day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
