Whether it’s the shot put, the javelin or the discus, Mechanicsburg’s throwers have sent their instruments toward the far reaches of the landing sector this track and field season.

And they’ve thrown around the word family with just as much conviction.

Family roots and family ties and family inspiration have drawn the Wildcats into the circle and onto the runway. Together, they’ve married those bonds to their shared love of the sport and have used it to fuel their success.

“They got together during the summer months and in the offseason,” said Sue Canniff, Mechanicsburg’s throws coach. “They worked out together. And there are times here when I’m at a different event, and they take over for me. They help the younger throwers with their technique. Just the helping part, that’s their best quality.”

That quality, among others, has yielded results for a Mechanicsburg program looking to maintain its momentum. The Wildcat girls lost a slew of point producers from the team that won last year’s Mid-Penn Keystone Division. The boys brought back a core of upperclassmen looking to take the next step.

One of those upperclassmen, senior Ted Lechthaler, joined the program as a junior, following his older brother, Hoyt, who graduated in 2021.

“He really loved it, so I decided to come out the next year,” Ted said. “It was definitely a learning curve. It’s not all strength. Last year, I went into the gym. I was lifting heavier weights. This year, I backed down on the weights and worked on explosion, and it worked out a lot better for me.”

The explosion has launched Lechthaler into a spot among the Mid-Penn’s top throwers. He has won all but one of his dual-meet contests and worked toward consistent medal contention at invitationals.

“It was a big transformation from last season,” Canniff said. “He is very particular about his technique, which I love, and he will work on it and work on it.”

The success, and the support of his fellow throwers, has helped Lechthaler push his personal-record marks farther and farther. His season highlights included a personal-best discus throw of 137 feet, 9 inches in a fourth-place finish at Northern’s Arctic Blast Invitational April 15.

“I have surprised myself,” he said, “especially in discus. I got that 137 at the Arctic Blast, and that just kind of came from out of nowhere for me.”

Lechthaler, also a lineman for Mechanicsburg’s football team, credited the camaraderie he’s built with his fellow Wildcat throwers.

“We have a really good throwing team here,” said Lechthaler, whose top marks include a 46-9.25 in shot put and 141-5 in javelin. “Everybody helps each other move forward. Without everyone else pushing me, I probably wouldn’t be as good as I am.”

One of the Wildcats’ most tenured leaders is Lexy Brady, a volunteer firefighter and the goalkeeper for the Wildcats’ state-championship field hockey team in her fourth year of varsity throwing.

“My mom and dad threw at their high school,” she said, “and my grandpa coached track and field. It was kind of just a family thing.”

Brady’s senior season includes a discus title at the Arctic Blast, where she hit a personal-best mark of 118-3 and moved closer to the 120-foot threshold.

“I was there when she hit the 118-10 at Arctic Blast,” Canniff said. “I kept thinking to myself, ‘Slow down. Slow down.’ And then all of a sudden, when she hit her power position and let loose, you could just tell.”

A district discus qualifier in 2022, Brady said she learned a lot from the top-flight competition she has faced, including Harrisburg’s Ericka Jackson, a district discus champion and state medalist in all three throwing events. With season-best marks of 30-5.75 in shot put and 114-9 in javelin, Brady also credited the positive presence of Squishmallows, the unofficial mascots of the Mechanicsburg throwing family.

“A lot of us have those weird stuffed animals in our cars for good luck,” she said.

Like Brady, Mechanicsburg junior Maria Clark has savored her time spent with fellow throwers during practices and competitions.

“You stand with other people for so long that you just get to talking,” she said. “Everyone’s really nice. Once you break out of your shell, you feel like family, like brothers and sisters. Your coaches feel like your parents sometimes.”

Clark, who had competed in track clubs since fifth grade, had a breakout sophomore season, earning a state medal in the discus with an eighth-place finish.

“Her technique was there,” Canniff said. “It might have been raw her freshman year, but to continue on with it, she’s improved tremendously.”

Clark set the tone to her junior season with a strong performance at Northern’s small school invitational March 21. She won the shot put (38-1) and discus (125-5). Brady completed the Mechanicsburg sweep with a javelin win (108-0).

“My main goal is just consistency,” Clark said. “I’ve experienced a lot of trouble with that in the past, with the shot specifically. I want to feel like I can confidently perform at the same level and just be my best self, regardless of the competition.”

Clark met some of the nation’s best competition Friday morning at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia. She finished 14th overall with a mark of 36-0 in a consistent series that included marks of 33-6 and 34-11.

Qualifying for the prestigious meet had an extra layer of meaning to Clark. It established another connection with her father, Harold Callum, who died last June.

“He told me when he was in high school, his team went to the Penn Relays,” she said. “He didn’t compete, but the fact that he had that connection with track, and I could do that as well, it means a lot to me.”

While Mechanicsburg’s top throwers have drawn from the support they’ve experienced in the circle and on the runway, they’ve also found ways to pass along their knowledge and passion for the sport. Clark cited a moment she shared with Millersburg freshman Jacelyn Henninger, who advanced to the finals at the April 8 Pan-Ram Invitational, where the Mechanicsburg girls claimed their second consecutive team title.

“I saw a lot of myself in her,” said Clark, who finished second in the event, “because when I was a freshman, I would go to invitationals sometimes, and I felt kind of alone. But we all supported her, and having that team definitely makes a difference.”

The support has grown even more among the Mechanicsburg throwers, who spend time away from their events bonding over team dinners. They’ve also helped Canniff, a former thrower at Susquehanna Township and Slippery Rock, by passing along their knowledge and passion for the sport to Mechanicsburg’s younger throwers, extending the sense of family to the next generation.

“When you can teach someone how to throw,” Canniff said, “it betters your own technique and your own abilities as a leader.”

