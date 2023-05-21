The PIAA released its performance list for the state outdoor track and field championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Among the girls entries are 12 athletes and five relay teams from the Sentinel area.
Events are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with select field events and the 1,600-meter run final, followed by trials for the rest of the track events up to the 3,200-meter run.
Following is a list of the local girls qualifiers. For the boys list, click here.
*indicates a top-ranked qualifying performance
Lexy Brady, Mechanicsburg – discus
Maria Clark, Mechanicsburg – discus
Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash
Anna Lehman, Northern – 800-meter run
Kyra Love, Cumberland Valley – shot put
Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley – 800-meter run
Quincey Robertson, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash
Jill Sydnor, Shippensburg – 400-meter dash
4x100 – Cumberland Valley
4x400 – Cumberland Valley
Kate Chaplin, Camp Hill – 300-meter hurdles
Frances Maury, Trinity – 400-meter dash
Lila Shore, Trinity – 1,600-meter run
Adeline Woodward, Trinity – pole vault*
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
