The PIAA released its performance list for the state outdoor track and field championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg’s Seth Grove Stadium.

Among the girls entries are 12 athletes and five relay teams from the Sentinel area.

Events are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with select field events and the 1,600-meter run final, followed by trials for the rest of the track events up to the 3,200-meter run.

Following is a list of the local girls qualifiers. For the boys list, click here.

*indicates a top-ranked qualifying performance

Class 3A (Full List)

Individual

Lexy Brady, Mechanicsburg – discus

Maria Clark, Mechanicsburg – discus

Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash

Anna Lehman, Northern – 800-meter run

Kyra Love, Cumberland Valley – shot put

Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley – 800-meter run

Quincey Robertson, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash

Jill Sydnor, Shippensburg – 400-meter dash

Relay

4x100 – Cumberland Valley

4x400 – Cumberland Valley

4x800 – Carlisle

Class 2A (Full List)

Individual

Kate Chaplin, Camp Hill – 300-meter hurdles

Frances Maury, Trinity – 400-meter dash

Lila Shore, Trinity – 1,600-meter run

Adeline Woodward, Trinity – pole vault*

Relay

4x400 – Trinity

4x800 – Trinity

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 District 3 Track and Field Championships Districts T&F 1.JPG Districts T&F 2.JPG Districts T&F 3.JPG Districts T&F 4.JPG Districts T&F 5.JPG Districts T&F 6.JPG Districts T&F 7.JPG Districts T&F 8.JPG Districts T&F 9.JPG Districts T&F 10.JPG Districts T&F 11.JPG Districts T&F 12.JPG Districts T&F 13.JPG Districts T&F 14.JPG Districts T&F 15.JPG Districts T&F 16.JPG Districts T&F 17.JPG Districts T&F 18.JPG Districts T&F 19.JPG Districts T&F 20.JPG Districts T&F 21.JPG Districts T&F 22.JPG